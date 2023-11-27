3M Health Information Systems collaborates with Smart Reporting to bring greater efficiency and quality to reporting workflows

News provided by

3M Company

27 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

ST. PAUL. Minn., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M Health Information Systems (HIS) announces a broader collaboration with Smart Reporting, a leading German technology provider in radiology and pathology reporting. With this collaboration, 3M HIS extends its portfolio of solutions that includes 3M™M*Modal Fluency for Imaging, which is ranked #1 Best in KLAS, Speech Recognition, Front-End Imaging for 2023, 2022 and 2020. This partnership expands the current reseller agreement between the two companies in international markets to now include the United States.

To learn how this collaboration can empower your radiologists, please stop by the 3M M*Modal booth (#1729) and the Smart Reporting booth (#4953) at the 2023 RSNA Conference in Chicago.

High performing 3M Fluency for Imaging and Smart Reporting's synoptic reporting, available in nine languages, are complementary solutions that can help reduce administrative overload and burnout among radiologists by advancing speech-driven reporting and workflow management. Both companies are committed to increasing value to elevate radiology in the continuum of care by delivering quality without compromising efficiency.

"Abercrombie Radiology was an early adopter of 3M Fluency for Imaging for over a decade and our radiologists continue to comment about how the superior speech accuracy enables their efficiency in creating reports," said Shannon Hampson, CEO Abercrombie Radiology. "Combining the strength of the 3M speech engine with incremental innovation from Smart Reporting gives us the comfort to adopt new technology at our pace."

"We are focused on bringing greater efficiency and innovation into the reporting workflow and this collaboration increases the number of radiologists who can benefit from our leading-edge solutions worldwide," said Michael Ristau, 3M HIS vice president global marketing and international growth officer.

"We are very excited about this deeper collaboration between our two companies," said Professor Wieland Sommer, Smart Reporting founder and chief executive officer. "3M Fluency for Imaging complements our portfolio and enables us to better serve U.S. and international clients and patients."

About 3M 
3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

About Smart Reporting
Smart Reporting was founded in 2014 by Wieland Sommer, Professor of Radiology with a Master's in Public Health (Harvard, US). The company was established in Munich with the vision of harnessing the value of medical data for better decision-making and treatment. Today, it has an interdisciplinary team of more than 80 doctors, data scientists and software engineers who develop software from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Brazil based on their detailed understanding of clinical workflows. The company's multilingual software for structured diagnostics in radiology and pathology is used by more than 16,000 physicians in over 90 countries.

SOURCE 3M Company

