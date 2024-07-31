3M Korea Semiconductor Plant Realizes over a Quarter Million in Annual Savings with ACT's HVAC Energy Recovery System

LANCASTER, Pa., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT) proudly announces the successful installation of their Wrap-Around Heat Pipe Heat Exchangers (WAHX) at 3M Korea's semiconductor plant, significantly enhancing cleanroom air conditioning performance. Facing challenges in maintaining consistent cooling and humidity levels, 3M Korea implemented ACT's WAHX system, resulting in substantial energy savings and reduced carbon emissions.

The WAHX system, installed in nine air handling units (AHUs), provides a passive, highly efficient method for pre-cooling and reheating air. This innovation has led to energy savings of over 1,050,000 kWh annually per unit, translating to approximately $320,000 USD, saved in 2023 and projected savings of $440,000 for 2024. Additionally, the plant's carbon footprint has been reduced by over 1,100 metric tons.

Encouraged by these impressive results, 3M is considering expanding the use of ACT's WAHX systems to facilities in Japan, China, Taiwan, the USA, and the EU.

Learn more by visiting: https://www.1-act.com/thermal-solutions/hvac/wahx/

