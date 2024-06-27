3M Young Scientist Challenge Announces 2024 National Finalists

ST. PAUL, Minn. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (@3M) and Discovery Education (@DiscoveryEd) today announced the 2024 3M Young Scientist Challenge (#YoungScientist) top 10 finalists. As the nation's premier middle school science competition, the annual 3M Young Scientist Challenge invites students in grades 5-8 to compete for an exclusive mentorship with a 3M scientist, a $25,000 grand prize, and the chance to earn the title of "America's Top Young Scientist."

The competition’s culminating event—where America’s Top Young Scientist will be named—takes place October 14-15, 2024, at the 3M Innovation Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

This year's finalists – 10 students ranging in age from 13-15 – identified an everyday problem in their community or the world and submitted a one- to two-minute video communicating the science behind their proposed solution. In 2024, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge offered innovative ways for students to engage in science through new entry categories, including robotics, home improvement, automotive, safety, AR/VR, and climate technology. An esteemed and diverse group of judges, including 3M scientists and leaders in education from across the country, evaluated entries based on creativity, scientific knowledge, and communication effectiveness. The competition's culminating event—where America's Top Young Scientist will be named—takes place October 14-15, 2024, at the 3M Innovation Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"For 17 years, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge has brought together some of the world's brightest young minds to reimagine what's possible. Each of the remarkable students exemplifies how science and innovation make the world a better place for all," said Torie Clarke, EVP & Chief Public Affairs Officer at 3M.

The top 10 2024 3M Young Scientist Challenge finalists include students from public and private schools across the U.S. Each finalist will be evaluated on a series of challenges, including a presentation of their completed innovation. Each challenge will be scored independently by a panel of judges. The grand prize winner will receive $25,000, a unique destination trip, and the title of America's Top Young Scientist.

The top 10 2024 3M Young Scientist Challenge finalists are as follows in alphabetical order by last name:

Ankan Das , Sanford, Florida , Sanford Middle School , Seminole County School District

Steven Goodman , Longwood, Florida , Milwee Middle School , Seminole County School District

Aakash Manaswi , Orlando, Florida , Lake Highland Preparatory School, Orange County School District

Prince Nallamothula, Frisco, Texas , Lawler Middle School , Frisco ISD

Ronita Shukla , Acton, Massachusetts , RJ Grey Junior High School, Acton Boxborough Regional School District

Sirish Subash, Lawrenceville, Georgia , Alton C. Crews Middle School , Gwinnett County Public School District

Rithvik Suren, Windsor, Connecticut , Academy of Aerospace & Engineering, CREC School District

Hanna Suzuki , Bedford, Massachusetts , John Glenn Middle School , Bedford School District

William Tan , Scarsdale, New York , Scarsdale Middle School, Scarsdale School District

Minula Weerasekera, Beaverton, Oregon , Whitford Middle School , Beaverton School District

To learn more about the 3M Young Scientist Challenge and meet the 2024 finalists, visit YoungScientistLab.com.

"We are delighted to celebrate these young innovators and honor them for this achievement. The 3M Young Scientist Challenge nurtures student curiosity and showcases the scientific acumen of all participants. We cannot wait to see these ideas come to life in the coming months!" said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Social Impact at Discovery Education.

In its 17th year, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge continues to inspire and challenge middle school students to think creatively and apply the power of STEM to discover real-world solutions. America's Top Young Scientists have gone on to give TED Talks, file patents, found nonprofits, make the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, and exhibit at the White House Science Fair. These young innovators have also been named TIME Magazine's first Kid of the Year, featured in The New York Times Magazine, Forbes, and Business Insider, and have appeared on national television programs such as Good Morning America, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and more. In addition, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge Alumni Network includes more than 100 former challenge finalists and winners for networking and grant opportunities.

The award-winning competition supplements the 3M and Discovery Education program Young Scientist Lab, which provides no-cost dynamic digital resources for students, teachers, and families to explore, transform, and innovate the world around them. All the resources are also available on Discovery Education Experience, the award-winning K-12 learning platform.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

