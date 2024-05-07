3Pillar Global And New Port Partners Redefine End-To-End Transformation In New Strategic Business And Technology Relationship

FAIRFAX, Va., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading software strategy, consulting and AI-enabled product development firm and New Port Partners, a premier advisory firm specializing in tech sector business performance improvements, today announced a strategic business and technology relationship.

Clients of New Port partners who are undergoing complex business transformations can leverage 3Pillar's 18-year track record in digital expertise, including custom enterprise software application development, cloud migration, generative AI experience, and revenue-generating product development solutions.

"New Port brings world class business consulting to its clients and 3Pillar will bring its digital transformation excellence to support these initiatives. Clients will benefit from comprehensive planning and accelerated outcomes," said Mike Detwiler, CEO of 3Pillar Global. "Our complementary strengths equip businesses to achieve truly transformative results."

"Our relationship with 3Pillar allows us to offer a holistic approach unlike any other," said Dan Mondor, Co-founder and Managing Director of New Port Partners. "We're thrilled to combine our strategic advisory experience now with 3Pillar's exceptional digital product development capabilities."

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power cutting-edge digital transformations and define the next generation of digital business. 3Pillar's innovative product development solutions drive rapid revenue, increase market share, and ensure customer growth. Leveraging the "Product Mindset," 3Pillar delivers disruptive and transformative digital and software products to clients across industries, from CARFAX and Fortune to PBS. Visit 3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities.

About New Port Partners

New Port Partners advises public and privately held companies on performance improvement and company-wide business transformations. New Port Partners founders are former tech industry CXO executives of Fortune 500, NASDAQ listed, and private equity companies. Collectively they have created over $6Billion in incremental shareholder value. For more information visit www.newportpartnersgroup.com.

