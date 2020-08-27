3Pillar Global and The St. James Partner to Launch New Mobile App

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global ("3Pillar"), a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced the launch of a new product developed in partnership with The St. James, a premier sports, wellness and active entertainment destination based in the Washington, D.C. metro area. As retail and hospitality companies adapt in light of COVID-19, 3Pillar and The St. James developed a custom application to help members access the best-in-class training and wellness offerings of The St. James while keeping themselves and other patrons safe.

"DMV residents are itching to get back to their health and entertainment routines but are focused on staying healthy and safe during the pandemic," said Casey Craig, Senior Vice President of Retail at 3Pillar Global. "We were delighted to work with The St. James to facilitate their reopening and help their members re-engage with a place that they love. The St. James is a great example of a traditionally brick-and-mortar business recognizing and rapidly embracing the value that digital enablement can offer their customers."

Opened in 2018, The St. James boasts 450,000 square feet of state-of-the-art wellness-forward facilities, including an Olympic pool, two NHL regulation-size ice rinks, a FIFA-regulation indoor turf field, four full-length basketball courts, and a 50,000-square foot health club, as well as an on-site restaurant, 25,000-square foot active entertainment zone and full-service medspa. The app developed in partnership with 3Pillar is aiding the gradual reopening of The St. James through functionalities like:

Health club reservation system to ensure social distancing and sanitation requirements are maintained

Digital fitness activations, such as classes and training to provide members the opportunity to stay active from home

Daily updated health assessment to evaluate symptoms and risks for members planning to be onsite

Online food orders for pickup from restaurant and market concept, Vim & Victor

"We knew that creating The St. James App would be a critical step in our reopening efforts, and 3Pillar has been a great partner in finding a digital solution as we work to navigate the challenging realities of COVID-19," said Craig Dixon, co-founder and co-CEO of The St. James. "They quickly helped us develop an intuitive app tailored to meet the needs of our members while ensuring we continue to deliver the premium health and wellness experience they have come to expect."

For more information on 3Pillar Global and their work building software products for digitally-transforming retail businesses, visit www.3pillarglobal.com/retail.

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of Product Strategy & Design Jessica Hall.

About The St. James

The St. James is the premier sports, wellness and entertainment destination brand in the country. Our mission is to maximize human potential by designing, developing and operating sports, wellness, entertainment and hospitality programs, services and experiences that engage, inspire and empower people to pursue their passions and be their best at play, at work and in life. The St. James aims to serve as the center of the universe in every community where it is located by delivering the most comprehensive combination of best-in-class sports and wellness venues, developmental and elite coaching, training and competition, five-star lifestyle experiences and family centered active fun all in an environment that engages, inspires and delights everyone that comes through our doors. For more information, please visit thestjames.com .

SOURCE 3Pillar Global

Related Links

https://www.3pillarglobal.com/

