3Pillar Global Expands Growth Capabilities With Two Executive Hires

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global ("3Pillar"), a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced the creation of two new roles to continue driving the company's era of rapid expansion through mergers and acquisitions. Former Senior Vice President at Envolve PeopleCare, a Centene specialty company, Quincy Strong, joins the 3Pillar team as Vice President of Acquisition and Integration, and former Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at MarginEdge, Dan Henderson, joins the team as Vice President of Corporate Development.

The hires come amidst a wave of growth toward a globally distributed delivery model, offering clients increased flexibility and value. In 2020, 3Pillar acquired Isthmus Software and Tiempo Development, expanding the company's global footprint and adding more than 600 team members across Mexico and Costa Rica.

"Our pace of growth and expansion is only accelerating," said Dave Sawatzky, Chief Delivery Officer at 3Pillar Global. "We're thrilled to welcome Quincy and Dan to help us propel the business forward and ultimately deepen our client service capabilities with strong teams in strategic industries and locations across the globe."

As 3Pillar looks ahead to further acquisitions in 2021, Strong's and Henderson's decades of experience will support the company's ability to pursue key business goals, deepen digital development capabilities and strategically expand client service capacity.

During her tenure at Centene, Strong served as Senior Vice President of Product & Services at Envolve PeopleCare, where she set the strategy for the combined PeopleCare product portfolio, delivering digital and clinical services to more than 14 million Medicaid, Private Exchange and Medicare members. Following the successful acquisition of employer wellness start-up LiveHealthier, by Centene in 2015, where Strong led Client Services, Strong supported the integration of 4 specialty companies into PeopleCare. Prior to joining LiveHealthier's leadership team, Strong was the Vice President of Sales Development and Marketing at HealthCentral.

Henderson comes to his role at 3Pillar from MarginEdge where he led corporate development and strategic partnerships. He was also Investment Director at CIT GAP Funds, where he invested in and managed a portfolio of over 26 technology companies. Henderson previously served as Senior Vice President of BeClose, a venture-backed home wireless health company, and was a founding team member of FastSoft, which was acquired by Akamai in 2012. Earlier in his career, he founded IT services company i-Vantage Inc., which was acquired by a private business group in India.

For more information on 3Pillar Global and their work building software products for digitally-transforming businesses, visit www.3pillarglobal.com .

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of UX/UI for CoStar Group Jessica Hall.

