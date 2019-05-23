3Pillar Global's Jessica Hall Named 2019 DCFemTech Award Recipient

FAIRFAX, Va., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced that Jessica Hall, vice president of product strategy and design, has been named a 2019 DCFemTech Award recipient, recognizing her industry leadership in the field of digital design.

"As both a coworker and friend of Jessica, I'm thrilled to see her invaluable contributions to the tech industry recognized," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global. "She's tirelessly brought innovative thinking and impressive product design expertise to bear on work for our clients, and she serves as a great role model for other women in the tech industry building their own careers."

Hall's award honors her work in design and her achievements in the tech industry. A total of 49 women and nonbinary individuals were selected from a record 704 nominees across three categories: coding, design and data. Hall and the other honorees represent the top 15 percent of their category and were chosen by a panel of 45 judges based on their impact in the workplace, the complexity of their specific focus issue, and their contribution to the greater DC tech community.

"Washington, DC continues to rank as the best city in the nation for women in technology and DCFemTech has played an instrumental role in fostering our inclusive tech ecosystem," said Brian Kenner, deputy mayor for planning and economic development, in a statement from DCFemTech. "We applaud the work of individuals who are focused on ensuring our tech scene remains vibrant and competitive as this helps foster economic growth and attract the most innovative companies and top talent to DC."

As 3Pillar's vice president of product strategy and design, Hall leads teams creating digital products that customers crave and that drive business growth. She is also the author of the upcoming book "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks" (available fall 2019).

Previously, Jessica built the UX team at CEB, now Gartner, and led the creation of the Newseum's interactive exhibits and websites. Her work has been recognized by the Web Marketing Association, American Association of Museums, The Webby Awards, Time, Graphic Design USA, Forbes, and The Washington Post. She holds a Masters in Design and Digital Media from the University of Edinburgh and a BA in Journalism from American University.

DCFemTech is a group of female business and tech leaders dedicated to supporting women in tech through career development, resource sharing and community building. They also focus on encouraging DC companies to prioritize hiring talented female tech professionals and creating space for women in leadership. Founded in 2014, DCFemTech has grown to more than 14 members and supporting organizations.

Hall and the other 2019 DCFemTech Award recipients will be honored at a special reception on June 17 at The Hamilton Live. For more information on the DCFemTech Awards, click here.

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds innovative, revenue generating digital products, enabling businesses to quickly turn ideas into value. 3Pillar balances business-minded thinking with engineering expertise in disruptive technologies such as mobile, cloud, and big data to develop products that meet real business needs. To date, 3Pillar's products have driven over $1 billion in revenue for industry leaders like CARFAX, PBS, and numerous others. For more information, visit www.3pillarglobal.com. To view current job openings and learn more about the company culture, visit http://careers.3pillarglobal.com./

