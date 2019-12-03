3Q 2019 Spending on Data Center Switches Grew the Slowest in Five Years, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, 3Q 2019 spending on data center switches grew 2 percent year-over-year, the slowest growth recorded in five years. Cisco remained the revenue share leader during the quarter, but White Box vendors, Arista and H3C all gained share compared to the same period a year ago.

"Although spending from some Tier 1 Cloud Providers such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft accelerated during the quarter, softer demand across the broader market of Tier 2 Cloud Providers and some large enterprises suppressed market growth," said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell'Oro Group. "We expect softness in the data center switch market to persist through the end of the year, and into the first half of next year, due in part to delays in the 400 Gbps refresh cycle. Spending on data center switches is expected to improve in the second half of 2020," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the Ethernet Switch – Data Center Quarterly Report:

Cisco leads 100 Gbps revenue for the second consecutive quarter, while Arista continues to lead in shipments.

Juniper and Arista started to report early 400 Gbps shipments.

Google accounted for the vast majority of 400 Gbps deployments in 3Q 2019.

