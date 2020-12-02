3Q 2020 Broadband Access Equipment Spending Remains Strong, up 1 Percent Y/Y, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, total global revenue for Broadband Access equipment increased to $3.1 B, up 1 percent in 3Q 2020 year-over-year (Y/Y). Growth came from spending on cable infrastructure and CPE equipment, as well as sustained spending on PON equipment.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to accelerate operators' fiber and cable capacity expansions," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President, Broadband Access and Home Networking. "The net result is a faster transition to premium 1 Gbps residential services," explained Heynen.

Following are additional highlights from the 3Q 2020 Broadband Access Quarterly Report:

Total cable access concentrator revenue increased 6 percent Y/Y to $280 M , driven by solid growth in CCAP license purchases in North America , EMEA, and CALA.

, driven by solid growth in CCAP license purchases in , EMEA, and CALA. Total DSL Access Concentrator revenue was down 7 percent Y/Y, driven by plummeting ADSL port shipments worldwide.

Total Mesh Router unit shipments hit 7.3 M units, as consumers continue to add these systems to ensure whole-home WiFi coverage.

