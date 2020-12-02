3Q 2020 Wireless LAN Market Sales Rose Y/Y as Government Spend Offset Business Decline, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the 3Q 2020 Wireless LAN Market sales rose 6 percent year-over-year as government spend offset declines in business spend. Wireless LAN manufacturers such as Cisco, Extreme Networks, Juniper Mist, and Ruckus all benefited.

"The Government funding that started flowing into the Wireless LAN market in 2Q this year blossomed in 3Q 2020, adding what we estimate to be about $200 M to the market," said Tam Dell'Oro, Founder, CEO, and Wireless LAN Analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "While many governments around the world have incentivized technology investments, the funding we saw in 3Q was most pronounced in the USA and in particular in lower-Education (Kindergarten through 12th grade). What surprised me was the strength in the Retail segment, which held up better than segments such as Hospitality and Logistics. Many stores have not been able to operate till recently, but retail businesses supplying necessities have performed well," added Dell'Oro.

Additional highlights from the Wireless LAN 3Q 2020 Quarterly Report:

Wi-Fi 6 shipments just about doubled quarter-to-quarter but the penetration rate lags the rate of the previous new technology.

Cloud Managed unit shipments made up less than one-quarter of the overall market volume.

About the Reports

The Dell'Oro Group Wireless LAN Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Enterprise Outdoor and Indoor markets, Wireless LAN Controllers with tables containing manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and unit shipments by the following wireless standards: 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) Wave 1 vs. Wave 2, 802.11n, and historic IEEE 802.11 standards. The Enterprise market is portrayed by Cloud vs. Premises Managed, as well as by ten Vertical markets. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Related Links

http://www.delloro.com

