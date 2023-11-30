3rd Annual ASCAP Foundation Holiday Auction Kicks Off Online with Exclusive Items Donated by Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Travis Barker, Tenacious D, Steve Aoki, Chris Stapleton, Reneé Rapp, Big Daddy Kane, Stephen Schwartz, Songwriters Hall of Fame and more

News provided by

The ASCAP Foundation

30 Nov, 2023, 10:03 ET

Donations Support Music Education and Talent Development Programs Across the US

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top musical talent is coming together to help support the next generation of songwriters and bring music education to young people as part of the third annual Holiday Auction for The ASCAP Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to supporting music creators. In the past year alone, ASCAP Foundation programs benefited more than 300,000 people, including 60,000 students from 700 schools.

Continue Reading
The 3rd annual ASCAP Foundation Holiday Auction features items for bid including multiple pairs of custom Air Force Ones signed by Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg. Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Travis Barker, Chris Stapleton and more have also donated items to the auction which benefits programs that support the next generation of songwriters. In photo: Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg with shoe artist Frankie Zombie and the custom Air Force Ones (credit: Lester Cohen, Getty Images for ASCAP)
The 3rd annual ASCAP Foundation Holiday Auction features items for bid including multiple pairs of custom Air Force Ones signed by Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg. Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Travis Barker, Chris Stapleton and more have also donated items to the auction which benefits programs that support the next generation of songwriters. In photo: Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg with shoe artist Frankie Zombie and the custom Air Force Ones (credit: Lester Cohen, Getty Images for ASCAP)

A range of A-list artists and songwriters from all corners of the music world have contributed items for bid including hip-hop icons Dr. Dre + Snoop Dogg (signed, custom Air Force Ones designed by Frankie Zombie) and Big Daddy Kane, pop stars such as Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez and Reneé Rapp, renowned DJs Steve Aoki and Martin Garrix, indie luminaries Cigarettes After Sex and mxmtoon, rockers Travis Barker (Blink-182), Tenacious D, Papa Roach, Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi guitarist), Chicago and Josh Klinghoffer (former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist), songwriting legends like Paul Williams, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Desmond Child and Poo Bear, social media sensations Laufey and Paul Russell ("Lil Boo Thang"), country hitmakers Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis and Carly Pearce, Broadway and film titan Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Prince of Egypt) and many more.

The auction takes place online at www.ascapfoundation.org/auction23 from today through December 14.

See a photo of Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg with artist Frankie Zombie and the custom Air Force Ones up for auction below (credit: Lester Cohen, Getty Images for ASCAP):

"We could not be more excited that the Holiday Auction is becoming an annual tradition for The ASCAP Foundation," said Nicole George-Middleton, The ASCAP Foundation Executive Director. "It has been incredible to see the donations pour in from ASCAP's top members as we work together to raise funds to support future music creators. It is truly a one-of-a-kind auction for music fans, and we thank our supporters from the bottom of our hearts for their generosity."

The items on auction include autographed guitars, vinyl, handwritten lyrics, original song compositions written for the winning bidder, VIP tickets to awards shows, concerts and sporting events, meet and greets, personalized videos and more.

Additional donors include the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Gibson Guitars, the Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, DJ Flict and Los Angeles Football Club, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and acclaimed film and TV composers such as Natalie Holt (Loki), Michael Giacchino (Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman) and Lorne Balfe (Mission: Impossible films).

More detail on auction items can be found at www.ascapfoundation.org/auction23. Bidding is open now.

About The ASCAP Foundation

Founded in 1975, The ASCAP Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to supporting American music creators and encouraging their development through music education, talent development and humanitarian programs. Included in these are songwriting workshops, grants, scholarships, awards, recognition and community outreach programs. The ASCAP Foundation is supported by contributions from ASCAP members and from music lovers throughout the United States. www.ascapfoundation.org.

SOURCE The ASCAP Foundation

Also from this source

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Jermaine Dupri, Madison Love, Pasek and Paul and Matthew West to Take the Stage at The ASCAP Foundation's 12th Annual "We Write the Songs" at The Library of Congress on September 20

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Jermaine Dupri, Madison Love, Pasek and Paul and Matthew West to Take the Stage at The ASCAP Foundation's 12th Annual "We Write the Songs" at The Library of Congress on September 20

On Wednesday, September 20, The ASCAP Foundation and The Library of Congress will jointly present the 12th annual "We Write the Songs" event at the...
PASEK & PAUL, CINCO PAUL, KOOMAN & DIMOND AND MORE TO TAKE THE STAGE AT FIRST-EVER ASCAP FOUNDATION MUSICAL THEATRE FEST AT THE WALLIS ANNENBERG CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS STARTING ON JULY 11

PASEK & PAUL, CINCO PAUL, KOOMAN & DIMOND AND MORE TO TAKE THE STAGE AT FIRST-EVER ASCAP FOUNDATION MUSICAL THEATRE FEST AT THE WALLIS ANNENBERG CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS STARTING ON JULY 11

The ASCAP Foundation and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts announce The ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Fest. The two-week,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Music

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.