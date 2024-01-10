3rd Annual 'Pharmacy 50' Awards Recognizing the Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy Event on January 17th, 2024

BROWNSVILLE, Pa., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN) is excited to announce the highly anticipated 3rd Annual 'Pharmacy 50' Awards, celebrating the outstanding achievements and contributions of the 50 most influential leaders in the field of pharmacy. This prestigious event will take place live at the PPN Studios in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, and will feature several award winners in attendance.

SAVE THE DATE 

Pharmacy 50 Awards
With over 305,000 active pharmacists in the United States, the 'Pharmacy 50' Awards aim to recognize and honor the individuals who have made remarkable strides in various categories within the pharmacy profession. These categories include Independent Pharmacy, Specialty Pharmacy, Long-term Care Pharmacy, Advocacy, Academia, and nine others, showcasing the diverse and impactful roles within the industry.

The 'Pharmacy 50' Awards ceremony will be broadcasted live for a global audience on multiple platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram, starting at 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday January 17th. Viewers can tune in to witness this exciting event and join the celebration of these remarkable pharmacy leaders.

"This year's 'Pharmacy 50' Awards event promises to be an inspiring and unforgettable celebration of the outstanding individuals who have contributed immensely to the pharmacy profession," said Todd Eury, CEO at PPN. "We are thrilled to bring together these influential pharmacy leaders, both in person and virtually, to honor their remarkable achievements."

In addition to the live awards presentation, the event will feature insightful discussions, engaging interviews, and valuable networking opportunities, making it a must-attend occasion for anyone passionate about the pharmacy industry.

The Pharmacy Podcast Network extends its gratitude to the sponsors, partners, and all those who have contributed to making this event possible. Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) and Cardinal Health are this year's awards sponsors. Their support has been instrumental in recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of these 50 pharmacy leaders.

To join the celebration of the 3rd Annual 'Pharmacy 50' Awards, please visit PPN's official YouTube, LinkedIn, or Instagram channels on January 17th at 12:30 PM ET. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the inspiring stories and exceptional achievements of the 50 most influential leaders in pharmacy.

For more information about the 'Pharmacy 50' Awards and the Pharmacy Podcast Network, please visit Pharmacy50.us 

Media Contact: Todd Eury, CEO, [email protected] (412) 585-4001

About Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN): The Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN) is the industry's largest and most trusted source for pharmacy-related podcasts, providing education, information, and thought leadership for pharmacists and healthcare professionals. PPN's mission is to inspire, educate, and connect pharmacy professionals across the globe, promoting innovation and excellence within the field of pharmacy.

