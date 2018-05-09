3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology

3Shape filed the complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware alleging patent infringement by Align's iTero Elements intraoral scanner. The district court complaint seeks monetary damages and injunctive relief against further infringement.

Regarding the infringement complaint, Tais Clausen, 3Shape Co-Founder and Co-CEO said, "3Shape TRIOS has been named the best intraoral scanner by the industry for five years in a row1, and the most accurate in an independent ADA study2. We invest heavily in our innovative technologies and over a third of our employees work in R&D functions. 3Shape's intraoral color capture technologies are unique and fundamental to the TRIOS scanner's overall design and high ratings among doctors. Therefore, we cannot allow competitors to copy our hard-earned technology breakthroughs or infringe our patents. Normally, because we believe in cooperation and openness, we would try to settle this directly and quietly with Align. However, recent events and aggressive actions by Align, not only towards 3Shape but also actions affecting doctors using TRIOS with Invisalign, compel us to vigorously defend our intellectual property by filing this complaint in the federal district court."

1. http://www.cellerantconsulting.com/index.asp?N=dental-consulting-Best-of-Class-2017&C=772&P=25576

2. https://newdentistblog.ada.org/ada-professional-product-review-looks-at-accuracy-of-six-intraoral-scanning-devices/

About 3Shape

3Shape is changing dentistry together with dental professionals across the world by developing innovations that provide superior dental care for patients. Our portfolio of 3D scanners and CAD/CAM software solutions for the dental industry includes the multiple award-winning 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner, the upcoming 3Shape X1 CBCT scanner, and market leading scanning and design software solutions for dental labs.

Two graduate students founded 3Shape in Denmark's capital in the year 2000. Today, 3Shape has over 1,400 employees serving customers in over 100 countries from an ever-growing number of 3Shape offices around the world. 3Shape's products and innovations continue to challenge traditional methods, enabling dental professionals to treat more patients more effectively. www.3shape.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3shape-files-us-patent-infringement-complaint-against-align-technology-300645559.html

SOURCE 3Shape

Related Links

http://www.3shape.com/

