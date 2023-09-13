3Sixty and Atomica Collaborate to Launch a New AI Software Revolutionizing Guided Surgery

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Sixty, a leading provider of digital dental solutions, and Atomica.ai, an AI company, announced a collaboration to launch a new AI-powered guided surgery software suite. The new software aims to streamline the guided surgery workflow and provide dentists with a comprehensive guided surgery solution.

Partnership
The collaboration between 3Sixty and Atomica brings together the expertise of two industry leaders to create a next-generation guided surgery solution. Atomica's AI-powered guided surgery software utilizes the latest advancements in artificial intelligence to enable dental professionals to create treatment plans with unparalleled precision in a few minutes. With 3D visualization features, dental professionals can simulate the implant placement procedure before the actual surgery and then proceed with generating a surgical guide.

"We are excited to collaborate with Atomica to launch this innovative dental software," said Ayman Abouhend, CEO of 3Sixty. "Our goal is to provide dentists with the most advanced digital workflows. This software will streamline implant planning, guide design, and generation, and allow dentists to focus on what they do best – providing exceptional dental care."

The software will help dentists in three key areas:

  • Increased accuracy: Atomica's AI algorithms can optimize surgical guides, enhancing accuracy and reducing the risk of surgical errors.
  • Streamlined workflow: Atomica's suite of modules offers a streamlined workflow from data acquisition to surgical guide fabrication, saving time and improving efficiency.
  • Enhanced patient outcomes: By using Atomica's platform to improve accuracy and precision, 3Sixty can enhance patient outcomes, reducing the risk of surgical complications and improving overall satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to partner with 3Sixty, the industry leader in guided surgery to power their production of thousands of surgical guided per month," said Yahia Megahed, CEO of Atomica. "Our software is designed to streamline production workflow and address the industry need for innovative surgical solutions. We believe this collaboration will benefit both dentists and patients, and we look forward to seeing the impact of this software in the industry."

Visit https://www.atomica.ai

About 3Sixty Company

3Sixty is a leading provider of digital dental solutions. The company's mission is to provide innovative digital solutions that help dental professionals improve patient care, increase practice efficiency, and enhance patient communication. 3Sixty is committed to delivering the highest quality products and services to its doctors through its team of experienced professionals.

