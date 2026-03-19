3Sixty Introduces AI-Powered Marketplace Intelligence Tool to Bring Transparency to Extended Stay Pricing

New proprietary AI tool benchmarks supplier pricing in real time to help corporations manage market volatility and control extended stay costs

SEATTLE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As corporations deploy employees, project teams, and mobile workforces across global markets, pricing for extended stay accommodations can shift rapidly due to changes in supply, demand, and local availability. These fluctuations can make it difficult for travel, procurement, and mobility teams to ensure they are receiving fair and competitive rates.

To address this challenge, 3Sixty has introduced its Marketplace Intelligence Tool, a proprietary AI-driven enhancement to its cloud-based bidding platform designed to bring greater transparency and cost control to extended stay sourcing.

When housing providers submit quotes through the 3Sixty platform, the Marketplace Intelligence Tool automatically benchmarks proposed rates against recent, localized market data, including recently won and shortlisted bids for comparable properties in the same area.

If a supplier attempts to submit a rate that is five percent or more above the true market average, the system instantly flags the anomaly before submission. The supplier receives a real-time alert encouraging pricing adjustments before finalizing the bid. This automated guardrail helps prevent inflated pricing and reduces the need for extended negotiation.

"We are not waiting for inflated rates to reach our clients. We are preventing them," said Robyn Joliat, President of 3Sixty. "AI allows us to shift cost control upstream and give our clients real-time intelligence that brings discipline and transparency to extended stay pricing."

"Extended stay pricing has traditionally been reactive," Joliat added. "We believe it should be predictive. Our Marketplace Intelligence Tool helps clients understand pricing dynamics in real time and make better sourcing decisions with greater confidence."

"The Marketplace Intelligence Tool gives us confidence in how rates are being managed across the marketplace," said Kathy Momberger, CRP, Vice President, Global Supplier Development, Graebel Companies, Inc. "The transparency 3Sixty provides allows us to clearly demonstrate how rates are benchmarked and where cost savings are being achieved for both our organization and the clients we serve."

The introduction of the Marketplace Intelligence Tool reflects 3Sixty's continued investment in bringing data, transparency, and marketplace discipline to extended stay sourcing.

The new capability builds on 3Sixty's global platform, which provides access to more than three million curated properties across 60 countries and serves over 200 Fortune 500 clients. Each property is supported by financial vetting and neighborhood safety insights, delivering confidence for procurement teams and travelers during long-term stays.

By combining AI-driven benchmarking with marketplace transparency, 3Sixty is helping corporations manage extended stay accommodations as a strategic category within modern travel programs, delivering greater cost control and market visibility.

About 3Sixty

3Sixty is a state-of-the-art marketplace that reduces the noise in extended-stay travel. The result is a consistent, quality experience that creates an expectation: if you book a 3Sixty stay for your employee, you know they'll feel at home. The 3Sixty team has spent more than 30 years building the industry's most robust network of over 3.4 million globally compliant accommodations in 60 countries. 3Sixty's flexible bid feature increases compliance and control while delivering choice, flexibility, and optimized spend. With a mix of machine learning and human expertise, the marketplace aggregates and curates suitable housing for clients and their employees. Learn more at moveto.stay3sixty.com.

Media Contact

Ashley Wold

Senior Marketing Strategist

3Sixty

[email protected]

SOURCE 3Sixty