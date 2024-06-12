4,000th Firefighter Undergoes Lucid Diagnostics' EsoGuard® Esophageal Precancer Testing

Firefighter #CheckYourFoodTube Precancer Testing Event organized by Mass General Brigham physicians and Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced that the 4,000th firefighter has undergone esophageal precancer testing using Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA test as part of a #CheckYourFoodTube Precancer Testing Event. In partnership with physicians from Mass General Brigham, Boston's Local 718 International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) hosted its first #CheckYourFoodTube event to ensure its at-risk firefighters could be tested for esophageal precancer. This milestone coincided with Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month and highlighted the proactive steps being taken by the broader firefighter community to address the elevated risk of cancer in firefighters.

"Early detection and preventative screenings are paramount in ensuring the health and safety of everyone, but especially firefighters," said Sam Dillon, Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF President. "There is a startling number of firefighters being diagnosed with and dying from esophageal cancer, and the EsoGuard test from Lucid Diagnostics is able to detect precancer signals and allow firefighters like me to go through treatment before actually developing cancer. I strongly encourage all firefighters to take advantage of the #CheckYourFoodTube esophageal precancer screening events, as I did."

"This was our 105th #CheckYourFoodTube event and represents an important milestone for our EsoGuard commercial efforts," added Shaun O'Neil, Lucid's President and Chief Operating Officer. "We continue to build out a robust pipeline of these events which have been a key component of our overall strategy to drive test volume. We are grateful for the opportunity to help firefighters like Sam Dillon and other members of Boston Firefighters Local 718 identify esophageal precancer before it becomes a lethal reality for them. We would like to thank Kumar Krishnan, M.D. and Alexandra Maltby of Mass General Brigham for facilitating this #CheckYourFoodTube event, and UpScriptHealth for powering telemedicine consultations for this and other events."

Firefighters have a 62% increased risk of developing esophageal cancer, and a 39% increased risk of dying from the same, according to the Firefighter Cancer Support Group. It is estimated that there will be 22,370 new cases of esophageal cancer in 2024, and that 16,130 people will die this year from this disease, according to the American Cancer Society.

To learn more about hosting a #CheckYourFoodTube Precancer Testing Event, please visit www.esoguard.com/request-an-event.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device - the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

