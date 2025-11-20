Lucid Diagnostics Named a GenomeWeb 2025 Best Places to Work Top-Ranking Honoree

Recognized as the leading company in its size category in program honoring the top workplaces across the diagnostics and precision-medicine sectors

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced that it has been named the winner in its company size category of the GenomeWeb 2025 Best Places to Work program, one of five top-ranking honorees across the life sciences research, diagnostics and precision medicine sectors.

GenomeWeb is the leading news organization serving the global community of professionals in molecular biology research and molecular diagnostics. Its annual Best Places to Work program honors companies that have built strong, positive workplaces characterized by "transparent communication, an inclusive work environment, a commitment to professional development, and a culture of collaboration."

"We couldn't be more proud to be recognized by GenomeWeb and by our employees as one of the best places to work in our industry," said Shaun O'Neil , President and Chief Operating Officer of Lucid Diagnostics. "At Lucid, people and patients come first. Our team is unwavering in its commitment to a positive culture of service to patients and to each other, grounded in a high standards of excellence, scientific rigor, and innovation, with a steadfast focus on long-term commercial success. Each team member brings that mission and those values to life every single day. This recognition belongs to them."

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test , performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device , represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com .

About GenomeWeb

GenomeWeb is an independent online news organization based in New York. Since 1997, GenomeWeb has served the global community of scientists, technology professionals, and executives who use and develop advanced tools in molecular biology research and molecular diagnostics. GenomeWeb is a family brand of Crain Communications.

GenomeWeb's editorial mission is to cover the scientific and economic ecosystem enabled by high-throughput genome sequencing, delivering exclusive news and in-depth analysis of the rapidly evolving market. Its audience includes biopharmaceutical companies, research universities, biomedical institutes, clinical laboratories, and government organizations.

