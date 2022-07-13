$4.1 Billion Worldwide Cosmetic Laser Industry to 2027 - Featuring Aerolase, Cutera and Cynosure Among Others

DUBLIN, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetic Laser Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cosmetic laser market reached a value of US$ 1.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.68% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A cosmetic laser is used in surgical procedures to remove hair, tattoos, scars, sunspots, wrinkles, birthmarks, stretch marks, and spider veins. It relies on precisely focused light sources to treat skin conditions, such as skin resurfacing, hair removal, and improving the appearance of scars, lines, wrinkles, and acne.

It offers the advantages of decreased postoperative discomfort, reduced blood loss, minimized risk of wound infection, and better wound healing. Presently, there is a rise in the utilization of newly introduced carbon dioxide (CO2) technology, which aids in deep collagen stimulation and superficial tightening and pigment reduction.



Rising beauty consciousness among individuals, in confluence with the increasing influence of social media, rapid urbanization, and inflating per capita income, represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for cosmetic lasers worldwide. In addition to this, a significant rise in the aging population across the globe, along with the increasing focus on maintaining a youthful appearance, is contributing to market growth.

Apart from this, the emerging trend of cosmetic tourism and minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) is influencing the market positively. Moreover, as excessive sun exposure leads to various skin conditions, the demand for cosmetic lasers is escalating among individuals. The growing prevalence of obesity is also propelling the adoption of body contouring devices to tighten lax skin and remove undesired fat from various parts of the body.

Furthermore, the introduction of advanced light-based technologies, such as infrared, radiofrequency, intense pulsed light (IPL), and light-emitting diode (LED), is driving the market. The leading manufacturers are also offering hand-held, over-the-counter (OTC) cosmetic laser and light devices for home use, which is creating a positive market outlook.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aerolase Corporation, Candela Corporation (Syneron Medical Ltd.), Cutera, Cynosure, El.En. S.p.A., Lumenis Ltd., Sciton Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd., SharpLight Technologies Inc and Solta Medical Inc. (Bausch Health Companies Inc.).

