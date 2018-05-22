$4.1 Bn Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market 2015-2018 - Global Forecast to 2023

The global neuroscience antibodies and assays market is expected to reach USD 4.18 Billion by 2023 from USD 2.57 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

Growth in this market is driven by the rising incidence of neurological diseases, increasing investments in neuroscience research, and growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

This report segments the neuroscience antibodies and assays market into product, technology, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the neuroscience antibodies and assays market is segmented into equipment and consumables. The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The consistent usage of consumables and their frequent purchases, and rising government initiatives in the genomics and proteomics research sector are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.

Based on technology, the neuroscience antibodies and assays market is segmented into immunoassays/immunochemistry, molecular diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and other technologies. The immunoassays/immunochemistry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the development of novel antibodies and assays for immunoassay techniques, technological developments in immunoassays, and rising government initiatives in the genomics and proteomics research sector.

Based on application, the neuroscience antibodies and assays market is segmented into research, drug discovery and development, and in vitro diagnostics. The in vitro diagnostics applications segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological diseases across the globe, especially in developing countries.

Based on end user, the neuroscience antibodies and assays market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and hospitals and diagnostic centers. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the neuroscience antibodies and assays market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high uptake of neuroscience antibodies in the drug discovery and development process and rising government initiatives in the genomics and proteomics research sectors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays: Market Overview

4.2 Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market, By Product (2018 vs 2023)

4.3 Europe: Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market, By Technology (2018)

4.4 Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market, By End User (2018-2023)

4.5 Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Neurological Diseases

5.2.1.2 Increasing Investments in Neuroscience Research

5.2.1.3 Growth in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Quality and Cost Concerns Over the Production of Antibodies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

5.2.3.3 Growing Focus on Biomarker Discovery



6 Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Reagents

6.2.1.1 Media and Sera

6.2.1.2 Stains and Dyes

6.2.1.3 Fixatives

6.2.1.4 Buffers

6.2.1.5 Solvents

6.2.1.6 Enzymes, Proteins, and Peptides

6.2.1.7 Probes

6.2.1.8 Other Reagents

6.2.2 Antibodies

6.2.2.1 Primary Antibodies

6.2.2.2 Secondary Antibodies

6.2.3 Assay Kits

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Immunoassay Analyzers

6.3.2 Microplate Readers

6.3.3 Other Instruments



7 Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Immunoassays/Immunochemistry

7.2.1 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa)

7.2.2 Western Blotting

7.2.3 Other Immunoassay Technologies

7.3 Molecular Diagnostics

7.4 Clinical Chemistry

7.5 Other Technologies



8 Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Drug Discovery & Development

8.3 Research

8.4 in Vitro Diagnostics



9 Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.3 Academic & Research Institutes

9.4 Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers



10 Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)

10.4 Asia

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2017

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations (2015-2018)

11.3.2 Expansions (2015-2018)

11.3.3 Product Launches (2015-2018)

11.3.4 Acquisitions (2015-2018)



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.2 Abcam

12.3 Bio-Rad

12.4 Merck KGaA

12.5 Cell Signaling Technology

12.6 Genscript

12.7 Rockland Immunochemicals

12.8 BioLegend

12.9 Santa Cruz Biotechnology

12.10 Tecan

12.11 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

12.12 Siemens



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zwvvhk/4_1_bn?w=5





