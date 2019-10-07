$4.2 Billion NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Markets - Global Forecast to 2024: Rapid Growth in Precision Medicine Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market by Product & Services (Sample Preparation, Platforms & Consumables, Services, Data Analysis), Technology (SBS, SMRT, Nanopore), Application (De Novo, Epigenetics, small RNA), End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The NGS-based RNA-sequencing market size is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2024 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.0%

Advantages of RNA-seq over conventional technologies; an increasing number of RNA-seq grants; rising number of research activities involving RNA-seq; rapid growth in precision medicine are the key factors driving the growth of the NGS based RNA sequencing industry.



Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment to witness the highest growth in the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market during the forecast period



Based on the end-user, the NGS-based RNA-sequencing industry is segmented into research & academia, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to a growing number of agreements and collaborations between NGS market players and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies for the development of advanced products.



Expression profiling analysis application to hold the largest share in the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market



Based on application, the NGS-based market is segmented into expression profiling analysis, small RNA-sequencing, de novo transcriptome assembly, and variant calling & transcriptome epigenetics. In 2018, the expression profiling analysis segment accounted for the largest share mainly due to the increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders, multiple sclerosis, and other diseases that will propel the demand for expression profiling analysis to provide specific treatment options in the market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Significant focus on R&D activities as a means of broadening the scope of RNA-Seq applications and decreasing the costs of NGS products and services are some of the key factors supporting the growth of the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market in the Asia Pacific.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics



6 NGS based RNA-Seq Market, By Products & Services

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sample Preparation

6.2.1 By Workflow

6.2.1.1 Library preparation & target enrichment

6.2.1.1 Quality control

6.2.2 By Method

6.2.2.1 Manual sample preparation

6.2.2.2 Microfluidic sample preparation

6.2.2.3 Robotic liquid handling sample preparation

6.3 RNA sequencing platforms & consumables

6.4 RNA sequencing Services

6.5 Data Analysis, Storage & Management



7 NGS based RNA-Seq Market, by Sequencing Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sequencing by synthesis

7.3 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

7.4 Single Molecular Real Time Sequencing

7.5 Nanopopre Sequencing



8 NGS based RNA-Seq Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Expression profiling analysis

8.3 Small RNA sequencing

8.4 De novo transcriptome assembly

8.5 Variant calling & transcriptome epigenetics



9 NGS based RNA-Seq Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research & Academia

9.3 Hospitals & Clinics

9.4 Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

9.5 Other End Users



10 NGS based RNA-Seq Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 NGS based RNA-Seq Market Share, by top 5 players (2018)

11.3 Competitive Scenario (2016-2019)

11.3.1 New Products Launches and Product Enhancements

11.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Agreements

11.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.3.4 Geographic Expansions

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.4.1 Visionary Leaders

11.4.2 Innovators

11.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.4 Emerging Companies

11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Emerging Players)

11.5.1 Progressive companies

11.5.2 Starting/emerging blocks

11.5.3 Responsive companies

11.5.4 Dynamic companies



12 Company Profiles



Agilent Technologies

BGI

Eurofins Scientific

GENEWIZ, Inc.

Hamilton Company

Illumina

Nugene

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Perkinelmer

Psmogen

Qiagen

Roche

Takara HoldiNGS Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zymo Research

