$4.2 Billion NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Markets - Global Forecast to 2024: Rapid Growth in Precision Medicine Driving Growth
Oct 07, 2019, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market by Product & Services (Sample Preparation, Platforms & Consumables, Services, Data Analysis), Technology (SBS, SMRT, Nanopore), Application (De Novo, Epigenetics, small RNA), End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The NGS-based RNA-sequencing market size is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2024 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.0%
Advantages of RNA-seq over conventional technologies; an increasing number of RNA-seq grants; rising number of research activities involving RNA-seq; rapid growth in precision medicine are the key factors driving the growth of the NGS based RNA sequencing industry.
Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment to witness the highest growth in the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market during the forecast period
Based on the end-user, the NGS-based RNA-sequencing industry is segmented into research & academia, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to a growing number of agreements and collaborations between NGS market players and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies for the development of advanced products.
Expression profiling analysis application to hold the largest share in the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market
Based on application, the NGS-based market is segmented into expression profiling analysis, small RNA-sequencing, de novo transcriptome assembly, and variant calling & transcriptome epigenetics. In 2018, the expression profiling analysis segment accounted for the largest share mainly due to the increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders, multiple sclerosis, and other diseases that will propel the demand for expression profiling analysis to provide specific treatment options in the market during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Significant focus on R&D activities as a means of broadening the scope of RNA-Seq applications and decreasing the costs of NGS products and services are some of the key factors supporting the growth of the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market in the Asia Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Segmentation
5.3 Market Dynamics
6 NGS based RNA-Seq Market, By Products & Services
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Sample Preparation
6.2.1 By Workflow
6.2.1.1 Library preparation & target enrichment
6.2.1.1 Quality control
6.2.2 By Method
6.2.2.1 Manual sample preparation
6.2.2.2 Microfluidic sample preparation
6.2.2.3 Robotic liquid handling sample preparation
6.3 RNA sequencing platforms & consumables
6.4 RNA sequencing Services
6.5 Data Analysis, Storage & Management
7 NGS based RNA-Seq Market, by Sequencing Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sequencing by synthesis
7.3 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
7.4 Single Molecular Real Time Sequencing
7.5 Nanopopre Sequencing
8 NGS based RNA-Seq Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Expression profiling analysis
8.3 Small RNA sequencing
8.4 De novo transcriptome assembly
8.5 Variant calling & transcriptome epigenetics
9 NGS based RNA-Seq Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Research & Academia
9.3 Hospitals & Clinics
9.4 Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
9.5 Other End Users
10 NGS based RNA-Seq Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 NGS based RNA-Seq Market Share, by top 5 players (2018)
11.3 Competitive Scenario (2016-2019)
11.3.1 New Products Launches and Product Enhancements
11.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Agreements
11.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
11.3.4 Geographic Expansions
11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)
11.4.1 Visionary Leaders
11.4.2 Innovators
11.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.4.4 Emerging Companies
11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Emerging Players)
11.5.1 Progressive companies
11.5.2 Starting/emerging blocks
11.5.3 Responsive companies
11.5.4 Dynamic companies
12 Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies
- BGI
- Eurofins Scientific
- GENEWIZ, Inc.
- Hamilton Company
- Illumina
- Nugene
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Perkinelmer
- Psmogen
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Takara HoldiNGS Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Zymo Research
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eg173j
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article