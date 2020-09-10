$4.33 Billion UK Diabetes Market Assessment 2020-2025: Key Growth Drivers and Challenges
The "United Kingdom Diabetes Market, By Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device, Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Reimbursement Company Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a complete analysis of the United Kingdom Insulin Devices Market.
United Kingdom Diabetes Market expected to reach USD 4.33 Billion by the year 2025
The market of Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Device and Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Device are growing due to the rising awareness for diabetes in the United Kingdom.
In the United Kingdom, there are more than a million people diagnosed with diabetes, and the number continues to grow. Diabetes is one of the biggest health challenges the United Kingdom is facing today. Growing health crisis and its complications will increase awareness of the risks, improve self-management among people with diabetes bring about wholesale changes in lifestyle and improve access to integrated diabetes care services.
The National Service Framework (NSF) program is improving services by setting national standards to drive up service quality and tackle variations in care. In 2019, The Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) had launched a diabetes section, enabling diabetes technology companies to work together in the first forum of its kind. The ABHI group is for any health technology company with an interest in diabetes care from CGM and insulin pumps to apps.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Diabetes Mellitus in an Aging Population
4.1.2 Rising prevalence of diabetes in various age groups
4.1.3 Benefits of Insulin Pump over Multiple Daily Injection
4.1.4 Lifestyle-Compatible Treatment Options and Technological Advancement in Insulin Pump Devices
4.2 Challenges
4.2.1 Technological advancements in insulin infusion devices
4.2.2 Blood Glucose Meter Accuracy Problem
4.2.3 Low Compliance of Glucose Monitoring & Inadequate Reimbursement for SMBG Supplies
4.2.4 Safety Issues in Insulin Pump Devices
4.2.5 Difficulties Associated with the Pump
4.2.6 Adherence
5. United Kingdom Diabetes Market
6. United Kingdom Diabetes Population
6.1 United Kingdom Diabetes Population & Forecast
6.2 Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast
7. Market Share Analysis - United Kingdom Diabetic
7.1 By Types
8. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market (CGM) - United Kingdom Market & Users
8.1 CGM Market by Components
8.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
8.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
8.2 United Kingdom - CGM User (2011-2025)
8.3 CGM Reimbursement in United Kingdom
9. Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) - United Kingdom Market & Users
9.1 Market
9.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)
9.2 Test Strips Market and Forecast
9.2.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)
9.3 Lancet Market and Forecast
9.3.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)
9.4 Meter Market and Forecast
9.4.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)
9.5 Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) Users and Forecast
9.5.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)
9.6 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in United Kingdom
10. Insulin Pen - Market & User
10.1 Insulin Pen User
10.1.1 Disposable Insulin Pen Users
10.1.2 Reusable Insulin Pen Users
10.1.3 Smart Insulin Pen Users
10.2 Insulin Pen Market
10.2.1 Disposable Insulin Pen Market
10.2.2 Reusable Insulin Pen Market
10.2.3 Smart Insulin Pen Market
10.3 Insulin Pen Needle Market
10.4 Reimbursement Policies
11. Insulin Pump - Market & Users
11.1 Insulin Pump Market & Forecast
11.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Insulin Pump Market & Forecast)
11.2 Insulin Pump Users
11.2.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Insulin Pump User & Forecast)
11.3 Differentiation Points of Insulin Pump Products in the United States
11.3.1 Animas Vibe
11.3.2 Medtronic 530G with Enlite
11.3.3 Insulet OmniPod
11.3.4 Tandem t: slim
11.3.5 Roche Accu-Chek Combo
11.4 Training Model for Patients & HCP - of Medtronic, Animas, Insulet Corp. & Tandem Diabetes Care
11.4.1 Medtronic
11.5 Insulet Corporation
11.5.1 Training Structure for New Patients - Insulet Corporation
11.6 Animas Corporation
11.6.1 Training Modules for New Patients
11.6.2 Training Modules for HCP (Health Care Professional)
11.7 Tandem Diabetes Care
11.8 Reimbursement Policies on Insulin Pump
12. Insulin Pen - Company Analysis
12.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
12.1.3 Revenue
12.2 Eli Lilly
12.3 Artsana S.p.A.
12.4 BD
12.5 Novo Nordisk A/S
12.6 Owen Mumford Ltd.
12.7 Ypsomed AG
13. Insulin Pump - Company Analysis
13.1 Medtronic
13.1.1 Overview
13.1.2 Insulin Pump - Product Details
13.1.3 Insulin Pump - Latest Development & Trends
13.1.4 Revenue
13.2 Insulet Corporation
14. SMBG - Company Analysis
14.1 LifeScan Inc.
14.1.1 Overview
14.1.2 Revenue & Forecast
14.2 Abbott Laboratories
15. CGM - Company Analysis
15.1 Dexcom Inc.
15.1.1 Overview
15.1.2 Recent Development
15.1.3 Revenue& Forecast
15.2 Abbott Laboratories
15.3 Roche
