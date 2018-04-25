$4.45 Billion Artificial Grass Market by Installation, Fiber Base Material, Application, Infill Material and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

The artificial grass market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.20 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.45 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by factors such as increased applications in the landscaping segment, recycling of artificial grass pitches, and development of different solutions for producing infill materials and yarn technology.

Based on installation, the market has been segmented into flooring and wall cladding. The flooring segment dominated the market in terms of both value and volume in 2016. Rising popularity and acceptance of synthetic sports fields for indoor as well as outdoor sports, along with extended applications in landscaping are the key factors that drive the flooring segment in the artificial grass market. In developed countries, the backing of advanced technologies with regard to product development and sports infrastructure development has fueled the demand for artificial grass.

Based on fiber base material, the market has been segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, and nylon. The polyethylene segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the artificial grass market in 2017. It is widely preferred by various artificial grass manufacturers due to due to its durability, softness, and resiliency, which is required for technically demanding contact sports pitches.

Based on application, the artificial grass market has been segmented into contact sports, non-contact sports, landscaping, and leisure. The contact sports segment is estimated to be the largest segment in 2017 and this trend is expected to continue through the forecast period owing to factors such as the increase in number of football pitches across the world, increase in investments in hockey in countries such as India, and growth in popularity of American football in the US.

Europe is estimated to occupy the largest share of the global artificial grass market, in terms of value, in 2017, owing to the mature artificial grass industry and the presence of major companies such as Tarkett (France), SportGroup (Germany), Victoria PLC (UK), and SIS Pitches (UK).

The increase in research & development activities for artificial grass due to safety concerns of sports players, government support for the maintenance of artificial grass facilities, and infrastructure to promote sports activities, mainly football, is expected to drive the artificial grass market in this region during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific region, India is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.



The growing trend of landscaping, growing investment by key stakeholders, and government support for infrastructure upgradation, mainly hockey, is expected to drive the artificial grass market in India. Key players in Europe and the US are expected to focus on the untapped opportunities in the artificial grass market in countries such as India and China, owing to which Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth in the coming years.



