$4.5 Bn Holographic Imaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024

The "Holographic Imaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The holographic imaging market is likely to reach around $4.50 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 39% during 2018-2024.

The holographic imaging market is undergoing an enormous transformation. Opportunities such as the increasing use of holographic imaging in the healthcare industry, high demand from the fashion industry, growing investment in holographic technology, growing innovations in consumer electronics, and the increasing popularity of touchable holographic displays are expected to fuel the holographic imaging market in the coming years.

With constant research, hologram technology is witnessing massive demand from several domains. Advancements in digital cameras, display technology, high-speed internet connectivity, and the convergence of AI (artificial intelligence) technologies, reconstructing digital signals to furnish holographic images in real-time have opened new business prospects for holographic imaging applications, which is further expected to propel the holographic imaging market during the forecast period.

Also, developers and researchers are trying to introduce user-friendly and economical technology by enhancing features. Hence, the increasing smart devices penetration, high disposable incomes, and the demand for new technologies will drive the market in the coming years.

The market has given new dimensions to the travel and hospitality industry. The technology is widely used at hotels and airports for multiple purposes such as check-in counters, security checkpoints, concourses, baggage claim, gate hold, and at commercial places. For instance, in 2017, the Wellington developed a giant hologram Point Zero at Auckland International Airport. The airport authorities used the hologram for disseminating the useful message in public interest such as warning international travelers about the dangers of inadvertently bringing fruit flies into the country. Similarly, in China 2017, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport introduced three holographic display solution as customer executives, guiding them to check their belongings.

Holographic Imaging Market: Segmentation



The market research report includes detailed market segmentation by technology, end-user, application, display type, and geography. The holographic imaging market by technology can be segmented into reflection, transmission, and hybrid. The hybrid segment was is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 42% during the forecast period. Hybrid technology is one of the most adopted techniques of the holographic imaging market.

Vendors are constantly looking to improve the product quality by investing capital in R&D activities. However, many startups are also coming up with new simpler and cheaper technologies. It is expected that hybrid technology will be extensively used for holographic image solution by 2024. The transmission segment captured around one-third of the global holographic imaging market in 2018. The reflection segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 34% during the forecast period.

The holographic imaging market by end-user can be segmented into healthcare, commercial, defense and aerospace, education, corporates, tourism, and others. The healthcare segment has captured more than half of the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 37% during the forecast period.

Some of the major innovations in the healthcare industry includes Next-generation sequencing (NGS), 3D-printing, Immunotherapy, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Point-of-care diagnostics (POC), Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), biosensors and trackers, convenient care, telehealth, and the use of social media for enhanced consumer experience. Hence, holographic technology will help to make treatment and diagnosis easier, more accurate, and efficient, which is likely to benefit the holographic imaging market significantly. Tourism is the fastest growing end-user and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 45%. The commercial segment is one of the major end-users, which is expected to add significant revenue to the holographic imaging market by 2024.

The holographic imaging market by the application can be segmented into image production, 3D replication, information storage, scanning and detection of scattered lights, real-time non-destructive testing, and inspection. In 2018, the image production segment captured around one-third of the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 34% during the forecast period. This technology is highly used in the healthcare industry and galleries.

The holographic imaging market by display type can be segmented into laser plasma, micromagnetic piston, touchable, and holographic TV display. In 2018, laser plasma captured three-fourth of the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 36%. Micromagnetic piston displays are likely to grow, however, market growth is likely to be throttled high cost and susceptibility to mechanical failures. Touchable and holographic TV displays will emerge a major trend in the holographic imaging market during the forecast period. These segments are expected to grow at significant CAGRs of 45% and 48%, respectively, during the forecast period.

Key Vendor Analysis

The holographic imaging market is witnessing the entry of new players as the market is niche commercially and offers high growth opportunities. Holographic display manufacturers are collaborating with major consumer electronics and healthcare manufacturers to enhance the sale of products. Meanwhile, online or traditional retail distribution channels are also playing a vital role in increasing the sale of technology. The holographic imaging market is growing at a significant rate with the demand for small holographic display is on the rise.

Market Dynamics



Market Growth Enablers

Increased Use of Holographic Imaging in Healthcare

Rising Demand for Projecting in Events & Fashion Shows

Growing Need for Early Diagnosis

Rising Investment in Holographic Technology

Market Restraints

Improper Visibility and Clarity Due to Hardware and Software Issues

Lack of Consumer Awareness & Low Technology Acceptance

Threat from Traditional Display Products

Market Opportunities & Trends

Growing Demand for Innovative Consumer Electronics

Increasing Popularity of Touchable Holographic Displays

Growing Smart City Concepts

Technology Shaping Future Travel & Hospitality Industries

Key Company Profiles



HoloTech Switzerland

Lynce Tec

EchoPixel

RealView Imaging Ltd

NanoLive SA

Zspace

LEIA INC

Jasper Display Corp

Realfiction

Provision 3d Media

Holoxica

Other Prominent Vendors



Musion 3D (MDH)

Trikona Technologies

WayRay

AV Concepts

8i

Ovizio Imaging

Virtual On

Shenzhen Smx Display Technology Co Ltd

AveGant Corp

KIno-MO Ltd

Looking Glass Factory

Displair Inc.

