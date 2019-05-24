$4.7 Bn Gas Analyzer Market - Global Forecast to 2024 Featuring ABB, Emersion Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, & Thermo Fishers Scientific

DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gas analyzer market reached a value of US$ 3.6 Billion in 2018

Gas analyzers are measuring instruments used to determine the quantitative or qualitative composition of gas mixtures. They are used to provide essential data for numerous manufacturing, processing and materials research industries. Gas analysis and detection is also used to improve efficiency, safety and product quality while ensuring environment compliance. Owing to this, gas analyzers find applications in environment monitoring, power generation, water treatment, chemicals, oil and gas, petrochemicals, etc.

Government legislations and the enforcement of occupational health and safety regulations remain one of the principal factors boosting the growth of the global gas analyzer market. This has further been supported by rising awareness among the consumers regarding the safety hazards of gas leaks and emissions.

Additionally, an increase in shale gas and tight oil explorations have stimulated the demand for gas analyzers worldwide. The analyzers are also being integrated with smartphones and other wireless devices so as to provide additional features such as real-time monitoring, remote-control and backing up data logs. These technological advancements are projected to widen the applications of gas analyzers, thereby adding to the market growth.

The market is further expected to reach a value of US$ 4.7 Billion in 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2024.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global gas analyzer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global gas analyzer market?

What are the key application segments in the global gas analyzer market?

What are the import and export trends of gas analyzer?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global gas analyzer industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global gas analyzer industry?

What is the structure of the global gas analyzer industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global gas analyzer industry?

How are gas analyzers manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Gas Analyzer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Application

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 SWOT Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Research and Development

5.7.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.7.4 Manufacturing

5.7.5 Marketing

5.7.6 Distribution

5.7.7 End-Use

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Oil & Gas

6.2 Power

6.3 Chemicals

6.4 Food and Beverages

6.5 Pharmaceuticals

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 Asia Pacific

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Middle East and Africa

7.5 Latin America



8 Imports and Exports

8.1 Imports by Major Countries

8.2 Exports by Major Countries



9 Gas Analyzer Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players



ABB

Emersion Electric

General Electric

Figaro Engineering Inc.

Thermo Fishers Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/en7dtv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

