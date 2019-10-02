$4.84 Billion Modular Chillers Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular Chillers - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Modular Chillers market accounted for $2.40 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.84 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Growing commercial construction projects and stringent government regulations on energy efficiency and emissions are the key factors influence the market growth. Moreover, rising industrial applications will provide ample opportunities for the market growth. However, high setup cost is limiting market growth.

Modular chillers are ideal for space cooling and process cooling in commercial, residential, and industrial applications. Modular chillers are dependable, cost-effective chillers available in water-cooled and air-cooled types ranging in size from 20 to 60 nominal tons each. Modular chillers are compact in size, energy-efficient, and flexible in function. These chillers come in compact modules and can be connected in parallel from 6 units to 12 units to increase the overall cooling capacity of chiller systems.

By Application, water-cooled modular chillers segment is constantly enhancing due to its superior performance. These chillers are ideal for cooling at large commercial places. Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to presence of HVAC industries and growing population.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key players profiled in the Modular Chillers Market are:



Ingersoll Rand

Carrier Corporation

Midea Group

Mcquay Air-Conditioning

Qingdao Haier

Aermec

Kingair Machinery

Suzhou Sujing Bush Refrigeration Equipment

Withair Industries

Gree Electric Appliances

Frigel Firenze

Multistack

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & It Cooling Systems

Climacool

LG Electronics

Tica Climate Solutions



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Modular Chillers Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Air-Cooled Modular Chillers

5.3 Water-Cooled Modular Chillers



6 Global Modular Chillers Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Residential

6.2.1 Multifamily Building and Hospitality

6.3 Industrial

6.3.1 Cold Storages

6.4 Commercial

6.4.1 Public Buildings

6.4.2 Corporate Offices

6.4.3 Data Centers

6.5 Hospital

6.6 Transportation

6.7 Other Applications



7 Global Modular Chillers Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling



