$4.98 Bn Application Container Market, 2023 by Service, Platform, Application Area, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, & Region

The "Application Container Market by Service (Container Monitoring, Security, Data Management, Networking, Orchestration), Platform (Docker, Kubernetes), Application Area, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, & Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The application container market size is estimated to be USD 1.20 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 4.98 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period.
Container platforms primarily manage the creation, upgradation, and availability of multiple containers. Moreover, they control the connectivity between containers, and empower users to utilize a whole cluster of containers as a single deployment target and build customized applications. Furthermore, they enable a developer to automate all the phases of the application life cycle management, including scheduling, deployment, upgradation, monitoring, and scaling.
The market has a huge business potential for the cloud vendors. Containers-as-a-service models are expected to play a key role in the application container market. The scope of the report covers the market analysis by service, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. The service segment is further segmented into consulting, container monitoring, container security, container data management, container networking, container orchestration, and support and maintenance.
The container security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The application container has several benefits, but it also comes with the security concerns, thus by using container security services organization can realize the true potential of the container platform. The large enterprises segment is expected to account for the largest market share as compared to SMEs during the forecast period.
Moreover, large enterprises are rapidly adopting the application container technology to streamline and simplify the application development and management processes. The application container technology plays a significant role in the legacy modernization process. Hence, large enterprises are focusing on transforming their legacy applications. They need a more flexible environment that quickens the application delivery time. Furthermore, they are embracing the DevOps culture to become agile and meet the current business demands.
The BFSI vertical depends upon various legacy applications. They are in the phase of modernizing their legacy applications and incorporating various new and advanced technologies in their business applications. The application container technology not only helps in transforming legacy applications, but also simplifies backend integration and facilitates speedy app development, testing, and rollouts. Changes in banking regulations and the omnichannel approach to enhance customer services are expected to drive the application container services in the BFSI vertical.
