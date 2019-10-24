$4 Billion Dunnage Packaging Markets - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dunnage Packaging Market by Material (Corrugated Plastic, Molded Plastic, Steel, Aluminum, Foam, Corrugated Paper, Wood, Fabric Dunnage), End-Use Industry, Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dunnage Packaging Market Size is Estimated to be USD 3.0 Billion in 2019 and is Projected to Reach USD 4.0 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2019 and 2024.



Dunnage packaging is used in different industries, such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, consumer durables, food & beverages, and healthcare. This packaging method is highly promising and advantageous in various industries in terms of cost-effectiveness, delivery time, flexibility, design, error reduction, damage resistance, and environmental aspects. The superior features offered by dunnage packaging are enabling its usage in various end-use industries.



Corrugated plastic material accounted for the largest share, in terms of value and volume, of the dunnage packaging market.



Corrugated plastic material type dominated the overall dunnage packaging market in 2018. The use of corrugated plastic material in the dunnage packaging market offers various advantages such as cost-effectiveness, design flexibility, environmental resistance, extrudability, buildability, flowability, compressive strength, and open time. The corrugated plastic material is used widely in automotive end-use industry.



The dunnage packaging market in the automotive end-use industry is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024.



The increasing use of dunnage packaging in the building sector is mainly due to dunnage packaging offers excellent qualities that are strong enough to withstand external factors such as heat and abrasive weather conditions. Furthermore, dunnage packaging's returnable capability, product safety, more precision, and less waste has resulted in the development of the dunnage packaging market in the industry. This packaging helps in protecting class A that is premium surfaces while maintaining structural integrity, lowering the handling & transportation costs.



The dunnage packaging market in the APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024.



The APAC dominated the global dunnage packaging market. The region has the presence of many manufacturers of dunnage packaging and its products. China accounted for a significant share of the market in APAC and is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period. The growth of the dunnage packaging market in this region is driven mainly by the growing automotive, electronics, food & beverage and aerospace end-use industries.

The dunnage packaging market comprises major solution providers such as DS Smith (UK), Menasha Corporation (US), Schoeller Allibert (Netherlands), Myers Industries (US), Nefab (Sweden), UFP Technologies (US), Reusable Transport Packaging (Florida), Amatech Inc. (US), MJSolpac Ltd. (UK), Rehrig Pacific Company (US).



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Urban Population

Strong Demand for Dunnage Packaging From End-Use Industries

Benefits of Dunnage Packaging

High Optimization in Pack Size

Restraints



Small Manufacturers and New Entrants Face Difficulty While Investing in Highly Advanced Equipment

Opportunities



Emerging Economies

Increasing R&D Investments

Challenges



Varying Environmental Mandates Across Regions

Challenges in the Management of the Packaging Supply Chain

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Company Profiles



DS Smith

Menasha Corporation

Schoeller Allibert

Myers Industries

Nefab Group

UFP Technologies

Reusable Transport Packaging

Amatech Inc.

Mjsolpac Ltd.

Rehrig Pacific Company

Other Players



Ckdpack Packaging Inc.

Gwp Group

Interior Packaging Design, LLC

Packaging Corporation of America

Dunnage Engineering

Salco Engineering & Mfg.

Package Design & Manufacturing

Keener Corporation

Jida Industrial Solutions

Artisanz Fabrication and Machine, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nmloa3



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

