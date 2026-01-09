4-cent Angel's Trumpets stamps now available

This release joins other low-denomination flowers issued in 2024

KENOSHA, Wis., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service today issued a new 4-cent Angel's Trumpets stamp. The stamp follows the 2024 release of other low-denomination flower stamps — the 1-cent Fringed Tulip, 2-cent Daffodils, 3-cent Peonies, 5-cent Red Tulips and 10-cent Poppies and Coneflowers.

Angels Trumpets 4 cent, low-denomination stamp

The angel's trumpet (genus Brugmansia) is an evergreen shrub or small tree that is known to reach more than 20 feet in height in a tropical, sunny climate. Originally native to South America, angel's trumpets are now considered extinct in the wild. They have trunks that grow leaves 4 to 12 inches long. Their trumpet-shaped blooms face downward and range from 6 to 24 inches long. Angel's trumpets can propagate easily and are frequently shared among gardeners or passed down through generations as a houseplant or as part of a landscape. With their bold flowers and alluring scent, angel's trumpets are a cherished part of summer nights across the country.

This stamp artwork depicts four peachy-pink angel's trumpets set against a cream-colored background, symbolizing a denomination of 4 cents. Photographer Harold Davis created the image by backlighting the flowers on a lightbox and blending multiple photographic exposures, producing luminous, translucent imagery. "The point of this technique is to create a partially transparent effect using the colors that are passed through flower petals, rather than reflected by the petals, as is the case for most conventional flower photography," Davis says.

The background was created by scanning a sheet of aged paper and, during post-production, incorporating the scan into the floral composition. Davis arranged the flowers and leaves so that the four "trumpets" point upward, rather than hanging downward as they naturally would. "This configuration was selected after experimenting with numerous arrangements," he said.

"In the right climate and location, this is an extremely vigorous grower with spectacular flowers that no longer exist in the wild, making it a very special plant to cultivate," Davis notes. The flowers were grown in his neighborhood in Berkeley, CA.

The stamp was designed by Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, using existing images by Davis.

The 4-cent Angel's Trumpets stamp will be issued in panes of 20 and coils of 10,000. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #AngelsTrumpetStamp.

