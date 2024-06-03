4 People Injured in Rear-end Truck Accident on I-30

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, reports on an accident that occurred on May 7, 2024, around 9:20 a.m. along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, TX . Four individuals sustained injuries in an 18-wheeler accident.

Details About the Fort Worth 18-Wheeler Accident:

The crash occurred along eastbound lanes near Camp Bowie West, where traffic was reported as "stop and go" at the time. According to authorities, an 18-wheeler approaching the congested traffic was allegedly traveling at an unsafe speed. The truck allegedly attempted to avoid the vehicles ahead but ultimately crashed into the back of multiple vehicles in another lane.

As a result of the collision, a 24-year-old man in a Ford F-350 sustained serious injuries, while a 27-year-old woman in a Honda CR-V suffered moderate injuries. The drivers of a Ford Explorer and a Buick Enclave, a 31-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman respectively, may have sustained minor injuries.

Authorities are considering a potential citation for failure to control speed against the 18-wheeler driver.

