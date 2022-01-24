4 Stylish Color Trends for 2022

Bring in Nature Soothing earthy tones help bring a sense of calm and balance indoors. When designing with nature in mind, use gray-green tones to connect your aesthetic with the serene elements of the outdoors. Incorporate nature's palette with greens in fabrics, accessories and even on the walls. Wood and stone materials naturally complement these shades for a look that's cohesively pleasing and peaceful.

Stylish Sophistication

If you're aiming to infuse some sophistication with an update to a favorite space, opt for a monochromatic look in a dark (almost black) hue. The approach is simultaneously bold and classic, but the secret to this trend is finding a shade that's rich and deep, but not quite black, then complementing it with fabrics and furnishings that let the hint of color shine.

Connect with Your Inner Self

Creating a living space that is uniquely yours requires understanding your inner motivations, traits and talents. One source of personal inspiration may be your zodiac sign, a reflection of the earth's orientation to the sun on your birthday.

The color experts at Valspar partnered with Ophira and Tali Edut of the AstroTwins to make it easy to explore the intersection of your character and style by explaining which 2022 Color of the Year best aligns with each zodiac sign. When you combine your sign with the convenience and advanced one-coat coverage of premium Valspar Reserve Interior Paint + Primer, available at Lowe's, you can create a luxurious space that reflects the real you.

Aries – Sunset Curtains: A warm and soothing color like this supports a transformational year full of new opportunities.

Taurus – Gilded Linen: This clean, cozy color makes spaces feel open, perfect for celebrating togetherness.

Gemini – Grey Suit: This is a color of warmth and versatility, a signature combination for Geminis.

Cancer – Delightful Moon: A spirited, playful color inspires a year of growth and adventure.

Leo – Mountain River: A dark and dreamy color invites inspiration for a year filled with abundance.

Virgo – Subtle Peach: It's the year of partnerships for Virgos; this harmonious color works well alongside others but can also stand on its own.

Libra – Orchid Ash: A cool and breezy color keeps it simple so Libras can focus on a year of vitality.

Scorpio – Fired Earth: This warm and approachable color is perfect for Scorpios who plan to bring new people into their lives this year.

Sagittarius: Rustic Oak: A relaxing and comforting color that welcomes coziness in the new year.

Capricorn – Blanched Thyme: For Capricorns, this is the year of variety, and this is a refreshing tone to support change.

Aquarius – Country Charm: This hue provides warmth and stability for a year of productivity.

Pisces – Lilac Lane: A playful pastel hue that brings softness along with optimism and renewal.

Add Comfort and Warmth

Treating your home like a sanctuary never goes out of style, and one way to create a soothing, inviting space is through the use of cozy neutrals. Whether it's applied to a bedroom retreat or a more bustling space like the living room, a neutral palette can add to the allure of comfort and warmth. Keep the visual interest strong by incorporating subtle patterns, textures and layers of complementary neutral colors.

