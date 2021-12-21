4 Tips for First-Time Pet Owners Around the Holidays

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Many first-time pet parents are ready to celebrate the holiday season with their furry friends, but it's important to remember celebrating with pets introduces new things to be aware of to help keep things jolly.

Photos courtesy of Adobe Stock Photos courtesy of Adobe Stock Photos courtesy of Adobe Stock Photos courtesy of Adobe Stock

The holidays can pose extra challenges for pet parents – whether it's the new, festive decorations that dogs think are chew toys, or the logistics of traveling across the country to see family. In support of their purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™, Mars Petcare is offering these tips to help keep your cuddly companion safe and healthy this holiday season.

Holiday Hazards for Pets

With holiday traditions come seasonal decorations and snacks around the house, some of which your pet might be seeing for the first time. Certain holiday staples – like poinsettias and chocolates – can make your pet sick, so be sure to keep them well out of reach. If you do suspect your pet has ingested something potentially dangerous, call your veterinarian or an emergency clinic.

What to Do with Pets When Traveling

Many people travel to see family and friends for the holidays, and some may be doing so with furry friends. It's important to keep your pet's day-to-day needs in mind and pack a bag just for them, including key items like pet food, water containers, waste bags and a pet-friendly first aid kit. Check out Mars Petcare's BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program for more tips on traveling with pets.

Keeping Pets Safe with Guests Over

For those hosting guests to celebrate the holidays, keep in mind this can be overwhelming for dogs and cats. If pets appear agitated or frightened, it may be helpful to give them a safe space in a separate room to calm their nerves. Keep them in a safe, controlled area with some of their favorite toys until people have arrived, the doorbell has stopped ringing and the noise level has moderated. Be sure a family member checks on them periodically to ensure they're happy and calm.

Treat Your Pets This Holiday

Include your furry friends in the holiday fun by treating them to their own healthy treats, such as GREENIES™ Dental Treats. These treats clean teeth by using dogs' natural chewing action to clean the surfaces of their teeth, and they are made with delicious, healthy ingredients to get your pet smiling for holiday pictures.

Photos courtesy of Adobe Stock

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Related Links

http://eLivingToday.com

http://www.familyfeatures.com

