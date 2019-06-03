4 Tips for Peak Pet Fitness

MISSION, Kan., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Sunny days, aromatic flowers and warm temperatures are a few of summer's most adored qualities. Getting outside to enjoy the sunshine isn't something only humans love – pets often do, too.

Whether romping through a local dog park or sniffing around the neighborhood, fresh air and exercise can do wonders for your pet. Pairing exercise with a nutritious diet can keep your pet happy and healthy.

Consider these tips to keep your fur pal in tip-top shape, inside and out, and visit IAMS.com to learn more about how you can ensure your pet is receiving the tailored nutrition he or she needs.

1. Explore the Neighborhood – Exploring the great outdoors is something dogs can enjoy, so give them the opportunity to take a walk around the neighborhood and take in the surroundings. Your daily walks help keep you and your dog active, so adding in extra steps when you can is beneficial to both of you. In fact, studies show people who exercise with their pets get more physical activity on average than non-pet owners.

2. Provide a Healthy Diet – An easy way to encourage holistic health is to provide nutrition that's tailored to your pet's unique needs. For example, IAMS dog and cat food options allow pet owners to choose diets specifically created for their fur friends, based on their age, size, dietary needs and breed type, for a few of the most popular breeds. Not all pets are built the same, so it's important to feed them according to their specific needs.

3. Experience Nature – If you'd like to adventure farther with your pet, try bringing him or her along for a hike for more rigorous physical activity. Along with the exercise, it provides an opportunity to experience new places and meet other pets and pet parents along the trail.

4. Make Playtime a Priority – A simple game of fetch or cat and mouse is a way for your pet to get the exercise he or she needs. Whether inside or outside, playing with your pet gets the blood pumping and helps him or her stay fit. While active playtime can be physically beneficial for your four-legged companion, the mental stimulation can also help increase his or her sharpness and overall well-being.

