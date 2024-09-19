What to Know Before Hiring an HVAC Contractor

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) For many homeowners, the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) system is among the home's most important, and most costly, features. This system ensures the home remains at a comfortable temperature, and it also plays a significant role in the home's energy usage.

Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC

If you're in the market for a new HVAC solution, you probably know there's no shortage of installers. Before you hire a contractor, there are some important factors you should consider, according to the experts at Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS), a leader in heating and cooling innovation.

Product Options

A qualified technician will have the knowledge and flexibility to install a wide range of products and solutions. As the country moves toward electrification, your contractor should be well-versed in conventional HVAC systems and more sustainable options such as energy-efficient, mini-split ductless and ducted heat pumps.

It's also important to know about a prospective contractor's experience with the equipment, including installation, maintenance, and repair. Accreditation, licensing, and training will give you a good idea, but you should also explore the contractor's reputation and reliability through references and reviews.

Price

When exploring your options, get a written quote that details the proposed equipment and labor costs. Ask about incentives available at the time of service, including discounts, rebates, or other pricing specials. If you are installing an energy-efficient heat pump, you might also be eligible for incentives through the Inflation Reduction Act, such as tax credits and state rebate programs.

Financing

Replacing or repairing your HVAC system can be an unexpected expense. More HVAC contractors are beginning to offer financing options to help customers with upfront costs. Ask about financing options – preferably low-interest options – early on in your conversations with contractors. If any are offered, ensure the contractor is working with a trusted, reputable lending provider. If you are investing in an energy-efficient system, your heating and cooling savings may even allow you to recoup your loan over time.

Warranty

Many HVAC manufacturers offer equipment warranties that can help offset future repair costs, but it's important to understand what's covered. For example, Diamond Contractors, specially trained in installing Mitsubishi Electric equipment, allow for a 12-year warranty on parts and a 12-year warranty on compressors after equipment has been registered.

Equipment Issues

A qualified technician can help you understand the various options and explain terms you don't know. You should feel comfortable asking questions and requesting the information in writing.

Learn what else you need to know before making a big investment in a new HVAC system at mitsubishicomfort.com.

Asking the Right Questions Matters

You've done research, budgeted for upfront costs, and compared units, but can't make sense of the different HVAC systems. Hiring the right contractor can help alleviate these concerns.

Asking the right questions is especially important if you have specific energy goals in mind. Consider these questions:

Are you certified in HVAC installation, repair and maintenance? Do you have insurance? Do you have references I can speak with? What are the indoor unit options for my home's design and square footage? How many units do I need? How many of these systems has your company installed in the last few years? Does my home's design support ductwork, or are ductless systems the best option for me? What are the pros and cons of each? What's the temperature range this system can manage? How does this system handle partial loads? ("Load" is the amount of heating or cooling needed to bring a space to a comfortable temperature.) How frequently does the system need to be serviced? What kind of maintenance does the system need? What kind of maintenance program do you offer? What kind of utility cost savings can I expect comparing a split-ductless heat pump system to a conventional HVAC system? Will I need any supplemental equipment to achieve my energy usage goals?

