4 Tips for Welcoming a New Dog into Your Home

MISSION, Kan., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) As people continue to navigate the world of social distancing, animal shelters across the country have seen an increase in pet adoptions. People are craving connection and companionship, and few things compare to the loyalty of dogs – from their affectionate snuggles on the couch to their wagging tails when you walk through the door.

In fact, in a survey from the Human Animal Bond Research Institute and Mars Petcare, 80% of pet owners said their pet makes them feel less lonely, which is especially relevant in today's world. To help encourage more adoptions and celebrate the unconditional love of dogs, the PEDIGREE® brand introduced the One True Loyalty Program, which will cover the adoption fees for new pet parents who adopt a dog and purchase two bags of PEDIGREE dog food (15 pounds or more), through Oct. 31.

"Throughout this pandemic, the silver lining has been the increase in dogs finding their forever homes, which is our mission in everything we do," said Deb Fair, executive director of PEDIGREE Foundation. "So many loyalty programs take ages to earn a reward, but now, people can get the most valued and truest kind of loyalty instantly – the unconditional love of a dog."

With so many people adding furry friends to their families, consider these tips from the PEDIGREE brand to successfully welcome a new dog into your home. If you're considering adopting a dog, visit PEDIGREELoyalty.com to learn more about the One True Loyalty Program and how to get your adoption fees covered.

1. Create a Safe Space – Giving a dog a forever family can be a wonderful thing, but the transition from a shelter to a home can be a lot for a pooch to take in. Give your dog a spot to call his own where he can feel safe and secure. Get a crate that's just big enough for him to stand up and turn around in, but not too big where he has extra room to do his business. Drape a blanket or towel over the sides to make it cozy and put one or two of his favorite toys inside.

2. Establish a Routine – To ease the transition into a new home, it's helpful to get your dog used to a routine. When he can anticipate his meals, potty breaks, naps and playtimes, he'll likely be less anxious throughout the day, allowing him to focus more on being your most loyal friend.

3. Take Frequent Potty Breaks – Training a dog to do his business outside takes time and patience. Do your best to stay ahead of any accidents by taking your pup outside frequently – after naps, meals and play sessions and especially if he starts sniffing around in circles. Praise him with love and his favorite treats when he's successful outside, and soon enough, he'll get the hang of it.

4. Return the Loyalty – The unconditional love and loyalty of dogs is unmatched, and they deserve all of it in return. Shower your dog with love, snuggles, treats and plenty of playtime, and you'll soon form an unbreakable bond with your new best friend.

