Take Celebrations to New Heights with Cristalino Tequila

What is a Cristalino?

Unlike the tequilas you may be familiar with like a blanco or a reposado, a Cristalino offers something completely different. A relatively new addition to the agave spirits world, a Cristalino begins as a Reposado, Anejo or Extra Anejo (or a blend of all three) and is filtered to remove the color but not the flavor. The result is a tequila, or mezcal, that balances the complexity and character of an aged tequila or mezcal with the crisp vibrant notes of a young spirit for the best of both worlds.

Why was Cristalino created?

In the early 2000s, Juan Domingo Beckmann, an 11th-generation tequila maker, was inspired to create a new liquid that satisfied the growing trend of Mexico's cocktail culture and a new generation of drinkers gravitating toward white spirits. Taking inspiration from innovative filtration techniques used in other spirits categories, he created an entirely new category: Cristalino Tequila and the world's first Cristalino tequila, Maestro Dobel Diamante.

How do you choose a Cristalino tequila?

If you're looking for the best Cristalinos, try those from the Cristalino Colección de México, a curated portfolio of smooth yet complex offerings. Each is crafted for a superior sipping and cocktail-making experience, offering versatility and flavors for every taste. Try Maestro Dobel, the first Cristalino in history, or 1800 Cristalino, an añejo finished in port wine casks. The collection also includes Gran Centenario, Cuervo, Reserva de la Familia, Creyente and Gran Coramino, Kevin Hart's tequila. It's a reposado finished in California Cabernet wine casks. All have been meticulously filtered for flawless clarity, brightness and unparalleled smoothness.

How do you serve Cristalino?

Elevate your hosting by serving neat, on the rocks or in a twist on a classic cocktail. Try a classic Cristalino Highball, a refreshment that's easy to make and even easier to drink with hints of hazelnut and toffee. For something on the sweeter side, this Cristalino Espresso Martini is luxuriously smooth. Or for a sip that boasts flawless clarity, sweet notes of cooked agave and a complex, ultra-smooth finish, show off your mixology skills with a Cristalino Negroni.

Cristalino Espresso Martini

2 ounces Maestro Doble Diamante

1 ounce espresso

1/2 ounce coffee liqueur

1/2 simple syrup

3 espresso beans, for garnish (optional)

In cocktail shaker, shake Cristalino, espresso, coffee liqueur and simple syrup. Strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with espresso beans, if desired.

Cristalino Highball

1 1/2 ounces 1800 Cristalino

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

3 ounces club soda

lime wheels, for garnish (optional)

cucumber slices, for garnish (optional)

In a highball glass with ice, mix Cristalino and lime juice; top with club soda and stir. Garnish with lime wheels and cucumber slices, if desired.

Cristalino Negroni

1 ounce Gran Centenario Cristalino

1 ounce Luxardo Bitter Bianco

1 ounce dry vermouth

1 expressed lime or lemon peel, for garnish (optional)

In mixing glass, combine Cristalino, bitter bianco and dry vermouth. Stir and strain into chilled coupe glass. Garnish with expressed lime or lemon peel, if desired.

