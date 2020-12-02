4 Ways to Celebrate the Holidays with Your Pets

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) The holiday season may look different this year, as many around the world won't be able to travel to be with friends and family in person. While some traditions may be put on hold, you can still create new ones with the loved ones around you, including your pets.

Whether this is the first holiday you're celebrating with your pet or your furry friend has spent several holidays in your home, it can be more enjoyable to include him or her in the holiday fun.

Photos courtesy of Adobe Stock Photos courtesy of Adobe Stock Photos courtesy of Adobe Stock Photos courtesy of Adobe Stock

Consider these simple ways to celebrate with your pets during the holidays. For more ideas to treat your pets this season and for gifts that give back for dogs and dog lovers, visit PEDIGREE Foundation's DOGS RULE.® store.

Give Thanks for Your Furry Friends

The holidays are an important time of year to reflect and give thanks for the ones around you, including your pets. Set aside some extra quality time with your furry friends by extending playtime a little longer, giving them new toys or enjoying nice, long walks outside. If you live in a colder climate, make sure your pets have protective gear to keep them nice and warm.

Snap Some Holiday Pictures

Family photos are a staple around the holidays. Whether you are sharing on social media or printing your annual holiday card, your pets can be perfect additions to the holiday cheer. Treat your pups ahead of the photoshoot with oral care treats, like GREENIES™ Dental Treats, that help clean your dogs' teeth and maintain healthy gums for a sparkle in every camera-ready smile.

Decorate with Your Pets in Mind

As most people will be celebrating this holiday season within the comfort of their own homes, decorating your space for the holidays might be even more important this year. When hanging stockings or placing ornaments on the tree, include a nod to the furry members of your family. Just be sure that any dangling decorations, like lights and cords, or potential fire hazards, such as Menorahs and candles, are out of reach of curious paws.

Treat Your Pets

The holiday season is also known as the season of giving, as friends and family show love and appreciation for the important people in their lives. When writing out your list of gifts to shop for, make sure to include your four-legged friends. For example, some irresistible treats, like TEMPTATIONS™ Cat Treats, are on many kitties' wish lists this year. For the special canines in your life, check out an option like PEDIGREE Foundation's DOGS RULE.® store for a variety of pup-friendly gifts that give back. All proceeds help dogs find loving homes through the Foundation's shelter and rescue grants, making the gifts truly meaningful for dogs and dog lovers alike.

Photos courtesy of Adobe Stock

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Related Links

http://www.familyfeatures.com

