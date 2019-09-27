4 Ways to Treat and Trick Your Pet this Fall

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) The autumn season offers plenty of reasons to celebrate: nostalgic flavors, pretty leaves and a seasonal wardrobe change. Fall also typically features event calendars full of festivals, trips to pumpkin patches and hikes to take in the crisp air.

While taking advantage of all the season has to offer, there are also ways to incorporate your furry friend into your favorite fall activities. Consider these tips for making the most out of the season, and visit temptationstreats.com and greenies.com for more information on treating your pet.

Get Cozy with Your Pet

If the sound of a good book when the weather cools piques your interest, try making a day of it. You may not be basking in the sun, but a cup of warm cider or a pumpkin-spiced drink can help you appreciate the feeling of fall. Bring your pets in on the relaxation by helping them get cozy, too. Find extra blankets and open windows to let them observe any squirrels or neighbors that might pass by. Your pups or cats can enjoy snuggling, sleeping or watching the leaves fall while you're fixed on your book.

Celebrate Festive Fall Flavors

Pick up a fall-themed cookbook or browse the web for ideas to put you in a festive autumn mood. Your pet's nose may perk up from the scents coming from your stovetop, so include him or her in the fun with pet-friendly, fall-flavored treats. For example, GREENIES Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Flavor Dental Treats for dogs and TEMPTATIONS Holiday Dinner Turkey and Sweet Potato Flavor treats for cats are two mouthwatering options to keep your furry family members seasonally satisfied.

Take Up a New Hobby

With cooler temperatures most likely ushering you indoors, consider taking up a new hobby, such as crafting or learning new skills in the kitchen. You could also use the time to bond with your pet. Try teaching him or her new tricks by using favorite fall treats as positive reinforcements.

Explore the Outdoors

A fun way to trick yourself (and your pup) into stretching your legs is by going on an outdoor adventure. With leaves changing and many regions boasting pumpkin patches, apple orchards and hiking trails, there are nearly countless opportunities to spend quality time with your pup while enjoying the cozy fall weather.

