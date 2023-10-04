4 Workplace Benefits that Support Parents

News provided by

Family Features Editorial Syndicate

04 Oct, 2023, 13:39 ET

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Balancing work and life can be challenging for many parents, especially when it comes to affording childcare. When employers recognize and address this need, they're not only helping working families, they're also positioning themselves as an employer of choice for prospective employees.

Continue Reading
Photo courtesy of KinderCare
Photo courtesy of KinderCare

"Our Parent Confidence Survey shows parents are in dire need of child care support and they're willing to change jobs for better access to employer-sponsored child care support," said Dan Figurski, KinderCare Learning Companies' president for employers and champions. "When employees say child care is the second most important benefit their employer can offer – second only to health insurance – that's a sign employers cannot ignore if they want to retain and attract top talent."

Why these benefits matter:

  • Talent attraction and retention: According to Harris Poll, 69% of parents have or have considered switching jobs because quality child care is too difficult or expensive to secure.
  • Encouraged engagement: According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 4.9 million people missed work because they were caring for children not in daycare.

More than half of parents who responded to the survey said they would stay in their current jobs if any of the following child care benefits were offered to them:

  1. Tuition. This benefit is one of the easiest ways employers can offer child care support, by covering up to 100% of tuition at an accredited early learning center. This allows parents, no matter their work style, to have affordable access to high-quality early childhood education and care for their children. It also allows employers to offer child care support to a broader swath of their employee population. According to Harris Poll, 67% of employees believe employers should offset the cost of child care.
  2. Backup care. Backup care supports families on a moment's notice when their regular child care falls through by allowing them access to in-center care.
  3. On-site child care. A custom, high-quality on-site early learning center brings child care directly to employees, allowing parents to be near their children even while they're at work.
  4. Before- and after-school care. Child care needs don't end when a child goes to elementary school. Many families struggle to bridge the gap between school and workdays beginning and ending. Employers can help bridge the time gap by providing access to a safe place for elementary school-age children to continue their educational journey while parents start and finish their workdays.

Learn more and find tips to talk with your employees or employers about these offerings at kindercare.com/employer-sponsored-child-care.

Michael French
[email protected]
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Also from this source

Celebrate the Season with Pop-able Fall Flavors

How to Make a Difference This Halloween

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.