40 Leading Young Attorneys Recognized By Bloomberg Law

ARLINGTON, Va., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the honorees for the inaugural edition of "They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40," the company's first award recognizing the accomplishments of outstanding young lawyers nationwide. The attorneys recognized by Bloomberg Law represent a wide range of practice areas, including antitrust, appellate, bankruptcy, labor & employment, litigation, M&A, and white collar. A full list of honorees, along with a profile of each attorney, is accessible at http://onb-law.com/P2Kh50FvqSl.

"At Bloomberg Law, we're firmly committed to industry-leading coverage of the legal landscape and to highlighting the young attorneys who are shaping its future," said Lisa Helem, executive editor for strategic initiatives at Bloomberg Industry Group. "Our inaugural 'They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40' class is an immensely talented and diverse group of young lawyers that has already made significant impacts on the profession. We are thrilled to recognize them for their work and their leadership in their law firms and beyond. And we are excited for each of them to tell their stories – sharing how they define success, the work that they're most proud of and what their mentors have taught them along the way."

Nominees were evaluated based on criteria including their record of success for clients in high-stakes client matters, their leadership in client matters and in other key firm roles, including pro bono and diversity & inclusion efforts, thought leadership and innovation, and recommendations from key legal industry stakeholders. Honorees were selected by a newsroom-wide team of Bloomberg Law editors and reporters.

"With only 40 recipients for this national award culled from a rigorous, months-long nomination and review process, we at Bloomberg Law believe that 'They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40' is among the most exclusive young lawyer awards in the nation," Helem added.

