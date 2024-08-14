AI-Powered Clause Adviser is Latest Enhancement to Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that Clause Adviser, its new generative AI-powered enhancement, is now integrated within Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions for all agreements. For more information and to schedule a demo, visit https://aboutblaw.com/bff9.

Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions streamlines processes, reduces risks, and improves the overall efficiency of legal services within an organization. The new integration with Clause Adviser leverages generative AI to provide plain English explanations of complex contract language and whether it favors their side of a transaction. An easy-to-use slider modifies contract language to be more buyer- or seller-friendly based on user preference, resulting in redline comparisons between the original and suggested language that users can add to their draft document with a click.

The integration of Clause Adviser with Contract Solutions marks a significant advancement in our legal technology offerings. Post this

A new product launched in 2023, Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions features a secure centralized repository, seamless integration with Microsoft Word, advanced analysis tools, and AI-powered extraction of key contractual terms. It helps in-house contract teams significantly reduce the time and resources spent on contract-related tasks, improve compliance and risk management, and contribute to the overall strategic goals of their organization. Like already available contract analysis features, all modifications that Clause Adviser makes will be easily identified via the Microsoft Word Track Changes feature.

"The integration of Clause Adviser with Contract Solutions marks a significant advancement in our legal technology offerings," said Todd Barton, vice president of product, Bloomberg Law. "This integration not only streamlines the contract analysis process but also enhances the efficiency of legal departments by allowing them to manage and optimize contract language more effectively. It's a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and to meeting the evolving needs of our clients."

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law