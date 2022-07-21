40% of Consumers Plan on Having 3 to 5 Events in the Next 6 Months

Tripleseat's recent survey of hundreds of event planners reveals there is no sign of events slowing down anytime soon.

CONCORD, Mass., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's not uncommon these days to see restaurant staff singing "Happy Birthday" while presenting a table with a decadent dessert multiple times in a night. At hotels, there is a steady stream of well-dressed wedding guests strolling through the lobby, searching for the ballroom.

Events are back, and people are ready to go out and celebrate.

Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, announced trends from a recent survey about events and event planning for the rest of 2022.

Tripleseat surveyed 500 consumers about their event plans. Here are some of the top event trends:

Birthdays are the No.1 reason for hosting an event

The summer months are the top season for hosting events

Some of the top amenities party planners are looking for in an event venue include enough restrooms for guests, a bar package, and a dance floor

61% said they were very comfortable planning the event online themselves

"Events are 30%+ of a venue's revenue and growing," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "The last 12 months have been record-breaking for the number of people looking for a venue to host their event. There is no sign that this desire to have an event to celebrate a life occasion or for business to bring co-workers together is slowing down."

