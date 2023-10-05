Introducing Tripleseat PartyPay: Streamlining Payments for Event Managers in the Hospitality Industry

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Event managers in the hospitality industry can now celebrate another game-changing innovation from Tripleseat. This groundbreaking payment processor has been designed to cater exclusively to the needs of event experts, promising seamless transactions, enhanced efficiency, and increased event sales revenue.

Tripleseat PartyPay gives customers a frictionless payment experience, maximizing event sales potential and increasing the bottom line:

Competitive pricing ensures event professionals maximize their revenue without breaking the bank.

Accepts payments quickly, easily, and securely online while effortlessly managing all transactions in one centralized platform. Seamlessly accept event payments at event close with the addition of QR codes.

Increased reporting efficiency delivers invaluable insights into business performance with robust reporting and analytic tools. The easy-to-use dashboard tracks event trends, identifies sales patterns, and optimizes payment strategy for maximum profitability.

Enhanced security and dedicated customer support give managers peace of mind. Tripleseat PartyPay is PCI-compliant and adheres to industry-leading standards, safeguarding sensitive payment information. Also, our committed support team provides speedy assistance, and a real person will address questions.

"Tripleseat PartyPay revolutionizes how event professionals manage payments, cited Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "This latest Tripleseat product will eliminate the hassle of chasing payments and allow event managers to dedicate more time to doing what they do best - crafting unforgettable events for their guests. With many incredible features and benefits, PartyPay is an essential tool for elevating event businesses of all sizes."

Tripleseat PartyPay offers a modern, intuitive platform with no hidden fees and transparent, accessible data. Event professionals everywhere will want to unlock the power of Tripleseat PartyPay today, to experience the ease it affords to event payment processing.

Learn more, request a demo or pricing, visit https://tripleseat.com/online-payments/

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 10 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

