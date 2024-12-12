40 Tons Publishing Launches Edwin Rubis's First Book, "Unlocking Potential: Life Tips to Achieving Your Greatness" - Beard Bros Media

A Nonviolent Cannabis Prisoner's Unwavering Journey of Resilience and Hope

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwin Rubis, a man who has spent 27 years of a 40-year sentence for a nonviolent cannabis offense, just released his debut book, Unlocking Potential: Life Tips to Achieving Your Greatness. Written from behind bars and published by 40 Tons Publishing, this transformative work is now available on Amazon.

Despite the unimaginable challenges of incarceration, Rubis dedicated himself to self-improvement and to inspiring others. In Unlocking Potential, he combines his life experiences with motivational insights, encouraging readers to find hope and strength regardless of their circumstances.

With profound wisdom and practical advice, Rubis urges readers to take charge of their destinies and achieve greatness, even when the odds seem insurmountable.

"I wrote this book to prove that no matter where you are in life—even in a prison cell—there's always a path forward. We all have the potential to grow, to inspire, and to change lives," said Rubis.

A Call for Justice

Rubis's story is a stark reminder of the ongoing injustices stemming from the War on Drugs. Despite the legalization of cannabis in numerous states, thousands of individuals remain incarcerated for nonviolent cannabis offenses. Rubis's continued imprisonment underscores the urgency for action.

"With the stroke of a pen, the current president has the power to free individuals like Edwin and thousands more who are serving unjust sentences," said Loriel Alegrete, CEO and Co-founder of 40 Tons. "Edwin's story is not just about personal triumph; it's about exposing these injustices and inspiring change."

About the Book

In Unlocking Potential, Rubis shares practical tips for self-discovery, perseverance, and personal growth. As Rubis writes, "Self-discovery is the key to unlocking your full potential and living a life of purpose, passion, and fulfillment."

Availability

Unlocking Potential: Life Tips to Achieving Your Greatness is available for purchase on Amazon and through 40 Tons Publishing.

About Freedom Grow

Freedom Grow is an all-volunteer non-profit 501c3 organization helping cannabis prisoners regain freedom while supporting their sacrifices through 'The Wish Program'. The Wish Program helps prisoners with commissary money, books, magazines, family outreach, and public education.

To learn more visit https://beardbrospharms.com/media-room-2/edwin-rubis/ or contact: [email protected]

About 40 Tons Publishing

40 Tons Publishing is a division of the 40 Tons Brand, a Black woman-owned, multi-state social impact cannabis enterprise.

To learn more about 40 Tons Publishing, please contact [email protected] or visit www.40tons.co .

