$400+ Million Hybrid Fabric Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Automotive & Transportation is the Largest End-Use Industry of Hybrid Fabric

DUBLIN, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hybrid Fabric Market by Fiber, Application Form, End-use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hybrid fabric market size is estimated at USD 197 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 415 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.0% between 2019 and 2024.

Hybrid fabric offers various benefits such as non-corrosiveness, high stiffness, non-conductivity, flexibility, low maintenance, durability, design flexibility, and cost saving. Owing to these properties, hybrid fabric is used in various end-use industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, sporting & recreational, wind energy, and consumer goods. The balance in cost and performance offered by the hybrid fabric is a major factor driving this market. However, high technology cost associated with the manufacturing of hybrid fabric is restraining the growth of this market.

"The composite application form segment is projected to dominate the hybrid fabric market, between 2019 and 2024."

The hybrid fabric market is segmented into two application forms, namely, composite form and non-composite form. In the composite application form, a resin is used as a matrix with carbon, glass, natural, and aramid hybrid fabric. For reinforcement material to be used in composites, these reinforcements should possess properties such as high modulus, high strength, high flexibility, high aspect ratio, and higher elasticity. The hybrid fabric is used extensively in the composite application form to cater to the demands of various end-use industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, wind energy, and others.

"The automotive & transportation end-use industry segment is projected to hold the highest market share, between 2019 and 2024."

Hybrid fabric has major applications in the automotive & transportation industry. This has helped the automotive & transportation segment to hold the largest market share in the global hybrid fabric market in 2019, in terms of both value and volume. The use of hybrid fabric helps in achieving cost-effective and lightweight solutions in the automotive & transportation industry.

"The hybrid fabric market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024."

The hybrid fabric market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from the automotive & transportation, wind energy, sports & recreational, and consumer goods end-use industries. The increasing focus toward large automotive manufacturing is a key factor that is helping the market grow in the region. Europe holds the largest market share in the hybrid fabric market. This largest share is due to the demand for hybrid fabric from the automotive & transportation end-use industry in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Hybrid Fabric Market

4.2 Hybrid Fabric Market, By End-Use Industry

4.3 Hybrid Fabric Market, By End-Use Industry and Region

4.4 Hybrid Fabric Market, By Fiber Type

4.5 Hybrid Fabric Market, By Application Form

4.6 Hybrid Fabric Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Balance in Cost and Performance Characteristics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Technology Cost Associated With the Manufacturing of Hybrid Fabric

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Penetration of Hybrid Fabric in Newer Applications

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand From Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness Related to Hybrid Fabric

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.3 Trends in Automotive & Transportation Industry

5.4.4 Trends in Aerospace & Defence Industry

5.4.5 Trends in Wind Energy Industry



6 Hybrid Fabric Market, By Fiber Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Glass/Carbon Hybrid Fabric

6.2.1 The Affordability and Lightweight of Glass/ Carbon Hybrid Fabric Drive Its Demand

6.3 Carbon/Uhmwpe Hybrid Fabric

6.3.1 The Growing Automotive & Transportation Industry is Likely to Propel the Market

6.4 Glass/Aramid(Kevlar) Hybrid Fabric

6.4.1 Decreasing Raw Material Cost is Driving the Demand for Glass/Aramid(Kevlar) Hybrid Fabric

6.5 Carbon/Aramid(Kevlar) Hybrid Fabric

6.5.1 Carbon/Aramid(Kevlar) Hybrid Fabric Have High Abrasion Resistance, Which is Boosting Its Demand

6.6 Others



7 Hybrid Fabric Market, By Application Form

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Composite Form

7.1.1.1 Composite is the Largest Application Form of Hybrid Fabric

7.1.2 Non-Composite Form

7.1.2.1 Non-Composite Form of Hybrid Fabric is Widely Used in the Consumer Goods Industry



8 Hybrid Fabric Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive & Transportation

8.2.1 Automotive & Transportation is the Largest End-Use Industry of Hybrid Fabric

8.3 Aerospace & Defense

8.3.1 Hybrid Fabric is Widely Used in Ballistic Application

8.4 Wind Energy

8.4.1 Carbon/Glass Hybrid Fabric is Widely Used in the Wind Energy Industry

8.5 Sports & Recreational

8.5.1 The Optimal Properties of Hybrid Fabric Drive Its Demand in the Sports & Recreational Industry

8.6 Consumer Goods

8.6.1 Increasing Demand From the Clothing Sector is Propelling the Market in This Segment

8.7 Others



9 Hybrid Fabric Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The US Dominates the Hybrid Fabric Market in North America

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Balance in Cost and Performance Characteristics is Driving the Market

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany is the Largest Manufacturer of Hybrid Fabric in Europe

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 The Use of Hybrid Fabric in Various End-Use Industries is Triggering the Market

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 The Growing Aircraft Component Manufacturers is Spurring the Demand for Hybrid Fabric

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Italy has A Diversified Aerospace & Defense Industry

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China is the Fastest-Growing Market for Hybrid Fabric at the Global Level

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 High Demand in Composite Form Application is Driving the Market in Japan

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.3.1 Increasing Demand From Aerospace & Defense Industry is Witnessed in the Country

9.5 MEA

9.5.1 Uae

9.5.1.1 The Growing Demand for Fuel-Efficient and Lightweight Vehicles is Boosting the Market in Uae

9.5.2 Israel

9.5.2.1 Israel is the Fastest-Growing Hybrid Fabric Market in the MEA

9.5.3 South Africa

9.5.3.1 South Africa is A Prominent Hybrid Fabric Market

9.6 Latin America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 Brazil Dominates the Hybrid Fabric Market in Latin America Due to the Promising Wind Energy Industry in the Country



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, Hybrid Fabric Market

10.3 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Royal Dsm N.V

11.2 SGL Group

11.3 Gurit

11.4 Hexcel Corporation

11.5 Exel Composites Plc

11.6 Solvay

11.7 Textum Inc

11.8 BGF Industries, Inc.

11.9 Hacotech GmbH

11.10 Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd

11.11 Other Companies

11.11.1 Quantum Composites

11.11.2 C. Cramer, Weberei, GmbH & Co. Kg

11.11.3 Devold AMT

11.11.4 Colan Australia

11.11.5 Cit Composite Materials Italy

11.11.6 Quantumeta

11.11.7 RTP Company

11.11.8 G. Angeloni S.R.L.

11.11.9 Fothergill Group

11.11.10 Composite Fabrics of America (CFA)

11.11.11 Texiglass Textile Industry and Trade

11.11.12 Fiberpreg

11.11.13 Plastic Reinforcement Fabric Ltd

11.11.14 GRM Systems Ltd

11.11.15 Caar Reinforcements Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kskv22/400_million?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

