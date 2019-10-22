401(K) Participant Advice Now Available to Clients of Cetera's Advisors Through New Fee-for-Service Payment Model

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera has announced that 401(K) participant advice is now available to clients of Cetera's advisors through its new fee-for-service payment model. With the launch of this new capability, billing for comprehensive financial planning services can now be done more holistically, bundling 401(k) participant advice along with other financial advice and consulting services in a single payment.

"The 401(k) plan is the major savings vehicle for so many of our advisors' clients," said Jon Anderson, Cetera's Head of Retirement Plan Solutions. "Clients seek help with every aspect of their financial lives—everything from whether they should max out their annual 401(k) contribution for the year or use those funds for a downpayment on a house instead. Now with advice to an individual's 401(k) account as part of fee-for-service, advisors can navigate those conversations, and bill for that service. When coupled alongside Cetera's suite of retirement plan solutions, Cetera advisors truly have access to a specialized retirement offering."

Fee-for-service payment models that provide the option for a one-time or subscription-based payment allow Cetera advisors to broaden access to an Advice-Centric Experience® to more investors nationwide.It helps advisors grow their client base by appealing to generations X and Y, by lowering the cost of entry and simplifying the transactional experience. Earlier this year, Cetera announced the launch of a program for advisors who wish to move towards a fee-based model, which provides technology and business consulting services. Cetera leverages the AdvicePay technology platform for electronic payment processing and subscriptions.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families and businesses across the country through independent financial advisors as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It's headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.

Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

Media Contacts:

Adriana Senior

Cetera Financial Group

310.341.1833

adriana.senior@cetera.com

Sean Mogle

Finn Partners

cetera@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group