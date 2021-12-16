41% of Growth to Originate from North America for eClinical Solutions Market |Evolving Opportunities with Anju Software Inc., Dassault Systemes SE & DATATRAK International Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the eclinical solutions market - Download a free sample report now!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rise in clinical trials for drugs, increased adoption of clinical trial management systems (CTMS), and the integrated service offerings for healthcare. However, the rising cost of clinical trials is hindering the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The eClinical solutions market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The eClinical solutions market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The eClinical solutions market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Anju Software Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DATATRAK International Inc., eClinical Solutions LLC., eClinicalWorks LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Parexel International Corp., Signant Health, and Veeva Systems Inc..

Some Companies with Key Offerings

Anju Software Inc. - The company offers eClinical solutions such as CTMS Master, RTSM Master, and others.

Dassault Systemes SE - The company offers eClinical solutions through its subsidiary, Medidata Solutions.

DATATRAK International Inc. - The company offers unified eClinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry.

eClinical Solutions LLC. - The company offers eClinical solutions such as Clinical Data Management, Data Conversion, and more.

eClinicalWorks LLC - The company offers eclinical solutions such as eClinicalWorks EHR and others.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the eclinical solutions market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, consulting service companies, medical device manufacturers, and others

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW.

eClinical Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anju Software Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DATATRAK International Inc., eClinical Solutions LLC., eClinicalWorks LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Parexel International Corp., Signant Health, and Veeva Systems Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

