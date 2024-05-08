41st Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards Winners Include Songwriters of the Year Olivia Rodrigo and Daniel Nigro; Song of the Year "Calm Down" and Publisher of the Year Universal Music Publishing Group

Charli XCX Accepts ASCAP Global Impact Award

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, the only US PRO to operate on a not-for-profit basis, announces the winners of the 2024 ASCAP Pop Music Awards.

Olivia Rodrigo and co-writer Daniel Nigro, who ruled the pop charts in the past year with "vampire" and "bad idea right?" are this year's ASCAP Pop Music Songwriters of the Year. It is the second win for Rodrigo, who first scored the honor in 2022. Chappell Roan presents Nigro with his award tonight at an invitation-only event in Los Angeles celebrating this year's ASCAP Pop Music Award winners.

British avant-pop and electronic sensation Charli XCX receives the ASCAP Global Impact Award for the enduring worldwide popularity of her music. Charli is gearing up for the release of her sixth solo album, BRAT on June 7 and a North American tour with Troye Sivan, who will present her with the award.

"Calm Down," performed by Rema and featuring Selena Gomez wins ASCAP Pop Song of the Year. Co-written by Rema, Gomez, Michael "LONDON" Hunter, Amanda "Kiddo AI" Ibanez and Andre Vibez, the song topped the Billboard Pop, Adult Pop and Rhythmic Airplay charts, and hit #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Calm Down" is published by Hook Like Behavior, Kobalt Music Publishing, Livelihood Music Company, SMG Tunes, Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group and Warner Chappell Music.

Publisher of the Year goes to Universal Music Publishing Group for songs including "Calm Down," "Cuff It" (Beyonce), "Dance the Night" (Dua Lipa), "Barbie World" (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua), "Lavender Haze" (Taylor Swift), "Paint the Town Red" (Doja Cat), "Star Walkin' (League of Legends Worlds Anthem)" (Lil Nas X) and "Sure Thing" (Miguel).

Other 2024 ASCAP Pop Music Award-winning songwriters include Mariah Carey and Walter Afanasieff ("All I Want for Christmas Is You"), Dua Lipa ("Dance the Night"), Noah Kahan ("Dial Drunk"), St. Vincent ("Cruel Summer"), Meghan Trainor ("Made You Look") and Leon Thomas ("Snooze").

The ASCAP Pop Music Awards honor the songwriters and publishers of the most-performed ASCAP pop songs of 2023. The winning songs are determined by data on terrestrial and satellite radio and for programmed and on-demand audio streams, all provided by Luminate Data LLC in accordance with ASCAP's publicly available rules.

More information on the 2024 ASCAP Pop Music Award winners is available at www.ascap.com/popawards24 .

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than 975,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. Founded and governed by songwriters, composers and publishers, it is the only performing rights organization in the U.S. that operates on a not-for-profit basis.

