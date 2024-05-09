Composers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Last of Us, Only Murders in the Building, American Symphony and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Honored with ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards

2024 ASCAP Screen Music Awards Recognize 93 Prominent Film & TV Composers

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honoring the composers whose music enriches the art of visual storytelling, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announces today the recipients of the 2024 ASCAP Screen Music Awards, including the highly-anticipated winners of the ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards.

The ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards, chosen by the ASCAP composer and songwriter community, stand out as a distinctive recognition among US performing rights organizations. The 2024 winners crafted the music for a critically acclaimed animated film, a hit post-apocalyptic drama, a binge-worthy whodunnit series, a poignant musical documentary and a popular Star Wars franchise video game:

Film Score of the Year: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Daniel Pemberton

Television Score of the Year: The Last of Us - David Fleming

Television Theme of the Year: Only Murders in the Building - Siddhartha Khosla

Documentary Score of the Year: American Symphony - Jon Batiste

Video Game Score of the Year: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Gordy Haab

In addition, the ASCAP Screen Music Awards recognize some of the top composers of the past year's hit streaming series and films. The Top Rated Streaming Series winners include Robert Duncan for his work on one of 2023's most-watched shows, The Night Agent, Natalie Holt for her musical storytelling in hit show Loki, Bear McCreary for his music in the streaming remake of beloved book series Percy Jackson and the Olympians and dynamic duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis for their work on the popular dramedy Unprisoned. Among the Top Rated Streaming Films winners, Germaine Franco is honored for her score in action-thriller The Mother, Marcus Miller receives recognition for his music in the holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane, and Lorne Balfe is celebrated for his work on both historical thriller Tetris and action-romance Ghosted.

In other categories, Daniel Pemberton also takes home Top Box Office Film of the Year for his exhilarating score to the blockbuster animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and industry giant David Vanacore is named the top Most Performed Themes and Underscore winner for his work on shows including Survivor, The Kardashians and The Daily Show. Composers Matthew Hawkins, the late Maurice "m.0." Jackson and the late Neil Martin (collectively known as Numeriklab) win Top Network Television Series for their main theme for NCIS, while John Sereda is recognized with Top Cable Television Series for his music in the historical drama When Calls the Heart.

ASCAP celebrates the award-winning composers tonight at an exclusive party in Los Angeles, where the 2024 ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards winners will be unveiled live among an audience of peers.

The complete list of winners is available on the ASCAP website: www.ascap.com/screenawards24 .

About ASCAP

