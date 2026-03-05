41st World Petrochemical Conference to Tackle Chemical Industry Challenges in an Era of Disruption

Leading Global Forum to Spotlight "The Path of Transformation and Renewal for Chemicals"

HOUSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking 41 years of shaping industry insight and convening the industry's top decision makers, the annual World Petrochemical Conference (WPC) by S&P Global returns to Houston and will take place March 23-27, 2026, at the downtown Marriott Marquis.

At this premier gathering of over 400 leading companies in the global chemical industry - with 100 CEOs and over 1200 attendees representing over 50 different countries - notable thought leaders will converge to discuss the sector amid geopolitical challenges, navigating oversupply and shifting cost dynamics while discussing how the industry can position itself for what comes next.

Mark Eramo, Special Advisor, S&P Global, said, "We are proud to celebrate WPC's 41-year legacy as the industry's leading forum for chemical market intelligence and high-level industry dialogue, and this year's theme — 'Catalyzing the Transformation: Renewal for Chemicals in an Era of Disruption'—reflects the urgency of the moment. The supply-driven downturn is accelerating shifts that require strategic recalibration beyond typical management of the cycle.

At WPC, we will explore several interconnected themes shaping our new reality, such as supply rationalization and potential intervention; a shifting crude-to-gas cost equation that challenges the competitiveness of gas-based chemical producers; and a more pragmatic sustainability agenda supported by proven technology and real market demand. And, crucially, we will examine how to tackle a supply-driven downturn. Our distinguished speakers and experts will share candid perspectives, actionable intelligence, and forward-looking insights to help companies make the right strategic choices in the years ahead. We hope you will join us in March for an energizing, high-impact forum focused on practical pathways to renewal—and we look forward to welcoming you."

WPC 2026's Key Highlights include (partial list):



New Programs in 2026

Future-Focused Petrochemical Investments - Tuesday, 24 March Discussion of petrochemical decarbonization strategies, carbon markets and policy impact

Trading Spotlight - Thursday, 26 March Exploring Trading Strategies and Risk Mitigation

Petrochemical Plenary Session: Market Outlooks - Thursday, 26 March Deep dive value chain sessions powered by S&P Global Energy CERA in-depth data analysis

(Return of) Regional Spotlight on India - Friday, 27 March Decoding India's fast-rising demand trends and consumption story



Tuesday, March 24

Macro Trends Driving Trade Route Evolution - Global Supply Chains beset by Geopolitics, Trade and Tariffs Expert panelists and speakers will discuss global supply chain outlook and resilience strategies amid continued supply-chain reconfigurations.



Wednesday, March 25

Executive Fireside Chat: The New Petrochemical Playbook How will industry reposition for structural changes such as European rationalization, China's self-sufficiency drive across key product chains, geopolitical challenges, and protectionism, and decarbonization efforts? What does a winning strategy for petrochemicals look like going forward? Featuring: Jim Fitterling, CEO and Chair, Dow and Peter Vanacker, CEO, LyondellBasell Industries

Executive Panel: Building Resilience in an Era of Disruption Panelists will discuss strategic and capital allocation decisions by chemical executives that will determine future competitive positioning. With Europe and East Asia consolidating production, China accelerating self-sufficiency in petrochemicals and capital investments, and supply chains being reshaped by geopolitical uncertainty, the industry's competitive landscape is being permanently redrawn Speakers: Chris Jahn, President and CEO, American Chemistry Council; Marco Mensink, General Manager, Cefic; Juhan Robberts, Senior Vice President, Chemical Products, ExxonMobil; Sami Al-Osaimi, EVP, Polymers SBU, SABIC

Executive Panel: Feedstock Dynamics Reshaping Petrochemicals Energy transition and expansion are reshaping petrochemical market and feedstock dynamics. The shifts are driving changes in feedstock cost, availability and competitiveness globally. Panelists will discuss what this means for competitiveness by region and by feedstock (NGLs, naphtha/liquids, coal). Speakers: Steve Prusak, President and CEO, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP; Janet Kong, CEO, Hengli Petrochemical International Pte Ltd; Nikhil Meswani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries.



WPC 2026 Speakers (Partial list, with more industry leaders joining daily):

Jim Fitterling, Chair and CEO, Dow

Karen Carter, CEO, Dow

Peter Vanacker, CEO, LyondellBasell Industries NV

Christopher Jahn, President and CEO, American Chemistry Council

Marco Mensink, General Manager, Cefic

Juhan Robberts, SVP, Chemical Products, ExxonMobil

Sami Al-Osaimi, EVP, Polymers SBU, SABIC

Steve Prusak, President and CEO, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

Rebecca Liebert, President and CEO, The Lubrizol Corporation

Nikhil Meswani, Executive Director and Member of the Board, Reliance Industries Ltd

Sanjay Moolji, Chief Strategy Officer, Tricon Energy Ltd

Leon de Bruyn, President & CEO, Lummus Technology

Adriano Alfani, CEO, Versalis

Gina Fyffe, CEO, Integra Petrochemicals Pte Ltd

Peter Huntsman, Chairman, President and CEO, Huntsman Corporation

S&P Global Speakers & Expert (Partial list):



Mark Eramo, Special Advisor, S&P Global

Carlos Pascual, Senior Vice President, Geopolitics & International Affairs, S&P Global Energy

Atul Arya, Chief Energy Strategist, S&P Global Energy

Kurt Barrow, Head of Oil, Fuels & Chemicals Research, S&P Global Energy

Leanne Todd, Head of Horizons, Energy Expansion & Sustainability, S&P Global Energy

Andrew Neale, Global Head of Chemicals, S&P Global Energy

Jim Burkhard, Head of Research for Oil Markets, Energy & Mobility, S&P Global Energy

Rahul Kapoor, Global Head of Shipping & Metals, S&P Global Energy

Sebastian Borgarello, Global Head of CERA Consulting, S&P Global Energy

Garrie Li, Chemical Insights APAC Lead, S&P Global Commodity Insights

Paul Gruenwald, Global Chief Economist, S&P Global Ratings

Bob MacKnight, Head of Sustainability Products & Services, S&P Global

Click to view the complete list of speakers and the latest agenda.

Registration information

WPC will be held at the Marriott Marquis Houston Hotel from March 23-27, 2026. For further information and to register, visit https://wpc.spglobal.com/about/registration.html.

Organised also by S&P Global, CERAWeek takes place alongside WPC. WPC attendees will enjoy access to CERAWeek innovation hubs and curated energy-ecosystem discussions.

