42 Asset Management Partners with White Bay Group to Deliver Insurance-Focused Asset Management Solutions

Collaboration brings insurance-aligned investment expertise to support annuity-focused insurers.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance solutions-focused asset manager, 42 AM, LLC ("42 Asset Management" or the "Firm"), today announced that it has entered into a long-term partnership with White Bay Group ("White Bay"), a family office founded by Uriel Cohen and recognized for backing disruptive high-growth financial technology and service platforms, to provide annuity-focused insurers enhanced access to diversified, investment grade fixed income assets.

42 Asset Management is an insurance-focused asset manager providing fixed income expertise through an integrated platform specifically built for the needs of life and annuity insurance carriers. Leveraging internal investment strategies and partnerships with leading institutional managers, the Firm delivers private credit, asset-based finance, mortgage loans, liquid credit, and structured product solutions tailored to the rapidly evolving insurance asset management landscape. 42 Asset Management's platform is designed to enhance insurers' portfolio construction, optimize capital efficiency, and drive resilient long term investment performance through an asset class agnostic relative value investment approach.

Partnership with White Bay Supports 42 Asset Management's Continued Platform Growth Post this

White Bay partnered with 42 Asset Management to support the annuity-focused insurance market as mid-cap insurers in particular look to scale policy issuance while delivering attractive crediting rates to their policyholders. The partnership is designed to support 42 Asset Management's ability to deploy capital across diversified, high quality fixed income opportunities aligned with its insurance-clients' long-term liability structures.

"We are excited to partner with 42 Asset Management, whose deep understanding of insurance balance sheets and tailored approach to insurance asset management set it apart," said Elli Ausubel, Operating Partner of White Bay Group. "Its team's expertise across private credit and structured product, combined with a dedicated focus on the insurance market, reinforces its mission to deliver strong, stable returns for mid-cap insurers that seek to deliver competitive policy offerings for their customers."

"White Bay Group's scale and track record of identifying and backing high-quality financial services platforms make them an exceptional partner for our insurance-focused investment strategy," said Colbey Arden, Managing Partner at 42 Asset Management. "Their ability to recognize disciplined, high-potential platforms aligns directly with our mission to build an integrated investment architecture for annuity insurers." Arden added, "We are pleased to have their support as we strengthen our platform and continue to prioritize sound asset-liability management, consistent credit quality, and durable long-term performance for annuity-focused insurers."

The partnership reflects a broader trend in the industry as insurers seek specialized asset managers that can combine fixed income depth, structuring expertise, and an insurance-first mindset. Together, 42 Asset Management and White Bay aim to expand a high-performing, scalable investment platform designed to support sustained growth in insurance assets under management and drive strong, risk-adjusted outcomes.

About 42 Asset Management

42 Asset Management is a New York, NY-based investment management platform delivering fixed income solutions to the insurance industry through an asset-class agnostic, relative-value approach. The Firm delivers private credit and asset-based finance solutions through internal strategies, while leveraging best-in-class asset management partners across liquid credit, structured product, and mortgage asset classes.

For more information visit www.42am.com.

About White Bay Group

White Bay is a multi-strategy investment firm focused on making investments in broker dealers, hedge funds, insurance companies, and asset management business. White Bay looks to partner with individuals and organizations with strong leadership and management skills, intelligence, and a proven track record for success.

